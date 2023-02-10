Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms: Common Digestive Issues You Might Experience If You Have Fatty Liver

Fatty liver leads to nausea and loss of appetite

Fatty liver disease is a condition in which there is extra fat build-up in the liver. This restricts the liver from functioning properly. When there is too much fat in the liver, it can lead to inflammation and even scarring. If left untreated, scarring in the liver can lead to liver failure. Drinking too much alcohol is a common cause of alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD). People who consume very little or no alcohol can also suffer from a fatty liver disease known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). People who are overweight are at a higher risk of developing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. During the initial stage, one may not experience any symptoms of NAFLD. But if left untreated, it can lead to permanent damage to the liver (cirrhosis, when scarring worsens). Therefore, it is crucial to identify this condition on time.

Some common digestive issues can also be a sign of fatty liver disease. Let's take a look at these.

Fatty liver disease signs and symptoms: Digestive issues you shouldn't ignore

1. Nausea

2. Loss of appetite that can lead to unintentional weight loss

3. Abdominal pain

Other symptoms:

Fatty liver can lead to some other symptoms such as:

Pale skin

Weakness

Extreme tiredness

Swollen abdomen and legs

Feeling sick and vomiting

Risk factors of fatty liver disease:

Several health issues can increase your risk of NAFLD. These include:

High cholesterol levels

Extra body weight and obesity

Sleep apnea

Type-2 diabetes

PCOS

Underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism

How to prevent NAFLD:

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent fatty liver disease. Even those suffering from this condition should focus on their diet and lifestyle to prevent serious complications. Some of these tips are:

Eat a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, healthy fats and fresh fruits.

Consume foods that are low in calories and high in fibre

Sodium, refined carbs, trans fats and saturated fats should be avoided.

Quit or reduce alcohol consumption to as low as possible

Drink plenty of water

Maintain a healthy weight

Manage healthy blood sugar levels

Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.