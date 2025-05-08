Family History Of Diabetes? Doctor Shares Tips To Lower Your Risk

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. When someone has diabetes, their blood sugar levels become excessively high, which can interfere with the body's normal functions. When left uncontrolled, it can lead to serious health issues such as kidney failure, blindness, heart disease, and more. Family history is a strong risk factor for diabetes, especially type-2 diabetes. This increased risk can be attributed to genetic factors as well as shared lifestyle habits within families. If you have a family history of type 2 diabetes, is it possible to prevent it? Let's know from our expert.

Who is at a higher risk of diabetes? Understanding genetic predisposition:

"Individuals with a family history of diabetes, especially type-2, are at a significantly higher risk of developing the condition themselves. Type-2 diabetes has a strong genetic component. Having a parent or sibling with type-2 diabetes can increase your risk by at least two times, and up to four times if both parents have the condition," says Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director, Centre for Diabetes at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi.

Shared lifestyle factors: "Families often share similar eating habits, exercise routines, and weight management approaches. These factors can further influence the development of type-2 diabetes," he adds.

Type-2 diabetes can be inherited, but environmental factors also play a role. Not everyone with a family history of type-2 diabetes will get it.

How to lower your risk

1. Stay physically active:

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week to improve insulin sensitivity. It will help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

2. Weight management:

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can significantly reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes.

3. Make dietary changes:

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit processed foods, refined carbs, sugary drinks and unhealthy fats. Also, be mindful of your portion sizes to manage your calorie intake.

4. Check for nutritional deficiencies

Studies have shown that vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin D can significantly reduce your risk of developing diabetes. Add enough of these vitamins to your diet and check for deficiencies.

5. Manage stress:

Chronic stress can contribute to insulin resistance. Try stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

6. Quit smoking:

Smoking is a major risk factor for type-2 diabetes and many other health problems. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce diabetes risk.

7. Limit alcohol intake:

Excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt blood sugar levels.

8. Fix your sleep schedule

Prioritise getting enough sleep (7-9 hours) as sleep deprivation can increase insulin resistance.

The expert also recommends regular health check-ups. Discuss with your doctor about regular blood sugar tests (fasting, post-prandial, and HbA1c). Change your lifestyle before diabetes changes you," he adds.

While genes play a major role, other risk factors include excess weight, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyle, age, PCOD, unhealthy eating habits, smoking and excess alcohol consumption.

(Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan is a Senior Director, Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity And Endocrinology at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.