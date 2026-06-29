For many men, changes in urination are often dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing. Frequent nighttime trips to the bathroom, a weak urine stream or difficulty emptying the bladder may seem like minor inconveniences. However, these symptoms can point to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as prostate enlargement. Prostate enlargement is one of the most common urological conditions affecting ageing men. Although it is not cancer and does not increase the risk of developing prostate cancer, it can significantly affect quality of life if left untreated.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), BPH affects approximately 50% of men aged 51-60 years, with prevalence increasing to up to 90% in men older than 80 years. While not every man with an enlarged prostate develops symptoms, many experience lower urinary tract symptoms that can interfere with sleep, work and daily activities.

The good news is that prostate enlargement is highly manageable. Advances in medications, minimally invasive procedures and surgery mean that most men can find relief with timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is Prostate Enlargement?

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It surrounds part of the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body, and plays an important role in producing seminal fluid.

As men age, the prostate often grows larger. This enlargement, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), can compress the urethra and obstruct the normal flow of urine.

The European Association of Urology (EAU) notes that BPH is a benign (non-cancerous) condition resulting from increased growth of prostate tissue. Although common with advancing age, it is distinct from prostate cancer and requires different evaluation and management.

What Causes Prostate Enlargement?

The exact cause of BPH is not fully understood, but experts believe it is linked to hormonal changes that occur with ageing.

Several risk factors have been identified:

Increasing age (the strongest risk factor)

Family history of prostate enlargement

Obesity and excess abdominal fat

Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

Lack of physical activity

Cardiovascular disease

Research suggests that changes in testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT), along with altered oestrogen levels in older men, contribute to prostate growth.

Common Symptoms To Watch For

Symptoms usually develop gradually and may worsen over time.

These include:

Frequent urination, especially at night (nocturia)

Difficulty starting urination

Weak or interrupted urine stream

Dribbling after urination

Feeling that the bladder has not emptied completely

Sudden, urgent need to urinate

Straining during urination

In severe cases, untreated BPH may lead to urinary retention, bladder stones, recurrent urinary tract infections or kidney damage.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Doctors usually diagnose prostate enlargement based on symptoms, physical examination and a few simple tests.

These may include:

Medical history and symptom assessment

Digital rectal examination (DRE)

Urine analysis to rule out infection

Blood tests, including prostate-specific antigen (PSA) where appropriate

Ultrasound of the prostate and bladder

Uroflowmetry to measure urine flow

Measurement of post-void residual urine

The American Urological Association (AUA) recommends that evaluation should focus on symptom severity, quality of life and identifying complications that require intervention.

Treatment Options

Treatment depends on the severity of symptoms and how much they affect daily life.

1. Lifestyle Changes

Men with mild symptoms may benefit from simple measures such as:

Reducing evening fluid intake

Limiting caffeine and alcohol

Maintaining a healthy weight

Regular physical activity

Bladder training exercises

Avoiding medications that can worsen symptoms, such as certain decongestants

2. Medications

Several medicines are available to relieve symptoms.

These include:

Alpha-blockers, which relax the muscles around the bladder neck and prostate to improve urine flow.

5-alpha reductase inhibitors, which gradually shrink the prostate by reducing hormone activity.

Combination therapy may be recommended for men with larger prostates and more severe symptoms.

Some patients may also benefit from medications used for overactive bladder or erectile dysfunction, depending on their symptoms.

3. Minimally Invasive Procedures

If medicines do not provide adequate relief, minimally invasive treatments may be considered.

Examples include:

Prostatic urethral lift (UroLift)

Water vapour therapy (Rezum)

Laser procedures

These treatments often involve shorter recovery times than conventional surgery.

4. Surgery

For severe symptoms or complications such as recurrent urinary retention, surgery remains the gold standard. The most commonly performed procedure is transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), although newer laser techniques are increasingly available.

Can Prostate Enlargement Be Prevented?

There is no guaranteed way to prevent BPH, but maintaining good overall health may reduce the risk or delay symptom progression.

Experts recommend:

Staying physically active

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruits

Managing diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol

Avoiding smoking

Although no specific food or supplement has been proven to prevent prostate enlargement, heart-healthy lifestyle habits appear to support prostate health as well.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Men should seek medical advice if they experience:

Difficulty urinating

Blood in the urine

Pain during urination

Inability to pass urine

Frequent urinary tract infections

Sudden worsening of urinary symptoms

Prompt evaluation is important because similar symptoms can also occur in prostate cancer, bladder disorders and urinary tract infections.

Prostate enlargement is an extremely common part of ageing, but it should never be ignored. While the condition is non-cancerous, untreated symptoms can significantly affect quality of life and may lead to complications over time. Fortunately, effective treatments are available, from lifestyle modifications and medications to minimally invasive procedures and surgery. Men experiencing persistent urinary symptoms should consult a healthcare professional rather than assuming the changes are simply a normal part of getting older. Early diagnosis and appropriate management can help preserve bladder function, improve comfort and maintain a better quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.