The chronic autoimmune skin disorder vitiligo leads to the permanent destruction of melanocytes which function as the body's melanin-producing cells. The global population of vitiligo patients exists between 0.5% and 2% because the condition creates white patches which appear in various body regions. People with vitiligo need to manage their sun exposure because the condition itself poses no health risks and doctors need to treat their patients.

Dermatologists who study the connection between vitiligo and sunlight explain that this knowledge protects skin health while stopping further health problems as outdoor activities increase during summer months when temperatures rise.

Why Sun Exposure Matters in Vitiligo

Melanin acts as the skin's natural defense against ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The skin that has vitiligo develops without its regular protective skin layer because the condition reduces or eliminates all melanocyte cells.

The white patches on the body become more prone to sunburn and UV-related skin damage because they lack melanin while the rest of the body maintains its normal skin tone. The skin develops redness and irritation together with deep burns after even brief periods of strong sunlight exposure.

Can Sunlight Help Vitiligo?

Sunlight has both positive and negative effects on vitiligo. Physicians have used controlled ultraviolet light exposure for many years to treat vitiligo.

Narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) therapy stands out as one of the strongest phototherapy methods which helps many patients achieve skin repigmentation. Medical professionals can use NB-UVB therapy to activate melanocyte function and restore skin colour according to research from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The practice of self-treatment through excessive sun exposure receives warnings from medical professionals. The medical field administers precise amounts of ultraviolet radiation during clinical phototherapy treatments. Unrestricted sun exposure practices lead to skin inflammation and skin damage progression and skin cancer development.

The Risk of Sunburn and Skin Damage

Sunburn represents the most urgent problem for individuals who have vitiligo. Depigmented patches burn at a faster rate than regular skin because they lack the protective melanin pigment.

Sunburns that occur repeatedly throughout time create both painful sensations and the Koebner phenomenon which causes new vitiligo lesions to form at locations where skin has endured damage or injury. Research conducted by Clinical Reviews in Allergy and Immunology demonstrates that skin damage from burns and cuts and friction leads to increased vitiligo spread among people who have genetic predisposition to the condition.

The skin undergoes accelerated aging because of chronic ultraviolet radiation damage which also heightens the chances of developing precancerous skin conditions.

Sunscreen: A Daily Essential

The dermatological community considers broad-spectrum sunscreen to be essential for vitiligo patients because it serves as their primary defense mechanism.

Experts advise using:

Broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays

SPF 30 or higher with SPF 50 preferred for prolonged outdoor activities

Water-resistant formulations when swimming or exercising

Reapplication every two hours or more frequently after sweating or swimming

Sunscreen should be applied generously to all exposed skin including depigmented patches that may be easily overlooked.

Protective Clothing Offers Additional Defense

Sunscreen serves as the fundamental protection method but you need to combine it with other protective strategies.

Experts recommend:

Wide-brimmed hats

UV-protective sunglasses

Long-sleeved shirts and trousers

Clothing with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) ratings

People can lower their UV radiation exposure by staying in shaded areas during the primary hours of sunlight which occur from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

What About Tanning?

People with vitiligo find that their skin patches become more apparent after they spend time tanning. The skin around the depigmented areas becomes darker, which creates a more visible difference between the affected and normal skin.

People should avoid tanning because dermatologists recommend against both natural sunlight and tanning bed usage. Tanning beds present particular dangers because they deliver intense ultraviolet light to the skin, which increases the likelihood of developing skin cancers.

Balancing Vitamin D and Sun Protection

People worry that protecting their skin from sunlight will cause them to lose vital vitamin D. Studies indicate that people with vitiligo experience higher probabilities of developing vitamin D deficiencies, but research results are not consistent.

Experts recommend discussing vitamin D testing with a healthcare provider rather than increasing sun exposure. People can obtain vitamin D through dietary sources or supplements, which provide safe methods for getting the nutrient without exposing delicate skin to harmful UV radiation.

(By Dr. Simantini R. Sakhardande, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Manipal Hospital Goa)

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