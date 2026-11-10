Immunisation Day: What To Do Immediately If You Missed Your Baby's Vaccine Appointment

World Immunisation Day, observed annually on November 10, aims to raise awareness about the vital role vaccines play in preventing infectious diseases and protecting public health. Timely vaccination is one of the most effective and efficient strategies for controlling, preventing and eliminating diseases. By decreasing the occurrence of infectious diseases, vaccination not only protects individuals but also enhances community health by fostering herd immunity.

Vaccines are administered to children according to a schedule that starts at birth. These vaccines help prevent childhood illnesses and reduce the risk of various diseases in adulthood. Therefore, it is essential for parents to ensure that their children receive vaccinations on time. If a child misses a vaccine due to illness or another unavoidable reason, it is important to stay calm and contact your pediatrician right away to arrange a catch-up dose. A brief delay will not compromise your child's existing immunity, and in most cases, you will not need to restart the vaccine series from the beginning.

Immediate steps to take

1. Contact your doctor

Reach out to your paediatrician or healthcare provider as soon as you realise the appointment was missed to book the next available slot.

2. Reschedule the appointment

Try to reschedule the vaccine appointment as soon as you can. Many vaccines have specific timelines, so it's crucial to adhere to the recommended vaccination schedule.

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3. Keep records updated

Make sure to maintain an updated vaccination record for your baby. Note down which vaccines were missed and what needs to be done next.

4. Mention any current illnesses

Let the clinic know if you missed the appointment because your baby had a fever, cold, or stomach bug. A mild cold usually does not stop vaccination, while a moderate fever may require waiting a few days until they recover.

5. Ask about a catch-up schedule

Your doctor will use your baby's current age and past doses to map out a safe catch-up plan. They may safely group multiple missed shots into a single visit or space them out by a minimum interval of four weeks.

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6. Act quickly for age-sensitive vaccines

Schedule the visit without delay because a few specific vaccines, such as the rotavirus vaccine, have strict upper age limits.

World Immunisation Day significance explained

Beyond medical protection, World Immunisation Day serves as a global call to action for governments, health workers, and communities.

Global vaccination drives successfully wiped out smallpox completely and brought the world close to eradicating polio. Continued vigilance prevents these diseases from returning.

While childhood vaccination schedules are critical, the day also reminds adults, pregnant women, and the elderly to stay current on booster shots and seasonal vaccines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.