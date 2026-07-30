Constipation is a digestive issue that is often blamed on low fibre intake, dehydration, or lack of exercise. But when it is persistent, then it can point to an underlying biological condition that needs to be identified. One such biological cause is an underactive thyroid that is often overlooked. The normal functioning of thyroid hormones is necessary for proper digestion and bowel function, which can become reduced if the thyroid becomes underactive. Research published in the Frontiers of Physiology Journal suggests that thyroid hormones are responsible for gastrointestinal movement and digestive secretion, as well as overall movement of food through the digestive system. This is why it is important to timely identify when constipation is happening due to a thyroid malfunction.

What Is The Thyroid, And Why Does It Matter?

A small butterfly-shaped gland that is located in front of your neck, which controls how your body uses energy through a process known as metabolism. Hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) control this function, and it bears a direct impact on the digestive system.

The thyroid is responsible for being the speed regulator and determines how fast or slow your organs work. When your thyroid is underactive, it can result in changes in metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, digestion, and even bowel movements.

Can Thyroid Disease Cause Constipation?

Yes, as constipation is one of the most common symptoms of an underactive thyroid, which happens when the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones. This causes many of the body's functions to slow down; thus, constipation occurs. Research published in the American Society of Nutrition highlights this correlation that needs to be considered if you are suffering from persistent constipation.

Why Does Hypothyroidism Slow Digestion?

Thyroid hormones (T3 and T4) are the key culprits behind your constant constipation as they control the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. A slowdown of intestinal movements causes the food to move at a slow pace through the digestive tract.

When this happens, the water is absorbed at a faster rate from the stool, making it harder to pass.

Other Signs Of Hypothyroidism To Watch For

Research published in the Frontiers of Physiology suggests that symptoms of hypothyroidism may include:

Fatigue

Unexplained weight gain

Dry skin

Hair loss

Feeling unusually cold

Depression or low mood

Puffy face

Menstrual irregularities

When these symptoms are experienced, you need to seek medical help and get your thyroid tested.

When Should Constipation Raise Concern?

Sudden constipation may happen due to the consumption of the wrong food combination, environmental factors, or any other cause. But when it happens too frequently, then it should raise an alarm, and when you notice any of these red flags:

Constipation lasting several weeks doesn't go away even after trying remedies.

Constipation despite adequate fibre and fluid intake.

Blood in the stools is a serious sign that something is wrong internally.

Unexplained weight loss could be tied to an underactive thyroid.

Severe abdominal pain is a sign that your thyroid may be misfiring.

A family history of thyroid disease is a sign to get your thyroid tested periodically.

How Is Thyroid-Related Constipation Diagnosed?

There is no single test to diagnose thyroid-related constipation, as it depends on the patient's medical history, physical examination, thyroid function tests (TSH, T3, T4), and ruling out other causes of constipation.

For hypothyroidism screening, you need to notice the symptoms and seek medical testing on time to get a diagnosis.

Can Treating Hypothyroidism Improve Constipation?

Research published in the JAMA Journal suggests that an underactive thyroid often improves once hypothyroidism is treated. But it takes time, as restoring normal thyroid function takes time, and normalising it is important. But to improve your bowel movement frequency, you need to focus on getting timely treatment and seeking medical supervision and proper follow-up visits for a faster recovery process.

Treatment Options For Hypothyroidism

Thyroid hormone replacement therapy is performed by medical specialists who are experienced at treating the condition.

Generally, patients with hypothyroidism see an improvement in bowel habits after treatment. But the key is to go for regular follow-ups, as doctor and patient openness is necessary to assess the progress and improve how you feel.

Lifestyle Tips To Ease Constipation

Constipation can be eased by practising lifestyle habits that can work on making it better for your digestive system. Here is what you need to follow:

Eat more fibre-rich foods, as they support gut motility.

Stay hydrated as your body needs water to perform major bodily processes.

Exercise regularly to make your body and mind function properly.

Limit highly processed foods as they can ruin your digestive tract.

Maintain a regular bathroom routine to give your body a timely signal when it is time to eliminate waste.

Constipation could be linked to an underactive thyroid, as a slow thyroid could be affecting your metabolism, bowel movements, and overall digestion. To identify it promptly, identifying the signs and seeking the right diagnostic testing is necessary to treat it.

Also Read: Iodine Deficiency In Children: Signs And Symptoms That Parents Should Watch Out For

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.