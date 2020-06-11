Fabric Face Mask Vs Medical Mask: Who Should Wear What And Where

Coronavirus mask: Fabric face masks should be worn in busy settings like travelling in public transport

Coronavirus prevention: Both medical mask and fabric face masks are an important preventive measure for COVID-19. In a recent video released by the World Health Organization, it has been explained who should wear which kind of mask and where. Medical mask are single-use masks which need to be duly discarded every day, while fabric masks are re-usable. Fabric face masks need to be washed with warm water after every use. There are a few guidelines that need to be followed while wearing the mask, which we will discuss later in the article.

COVID-19: Who should wear which mask, how and when

Medical masks

Medical masks are also known as surgical masks. They need to be worn by:

Health care workers

People who have COVID-19 symptoms

Those who are taking care of someone suspected or confirmed with COVID-19.

In areas where COVID-19 is widespread, and physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be achieved, medical masks should be worn by:

People who are aged 60 years or older

Those who have underlying health conditions

Fabric face masks

These face masks are also known as non-medical masks. They should be worn by:

People who have no COVID-19 symptoms

Where COVID-19 is widespread

Physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be achieved

People who are in close contact with others such as social workers, cashiers and servers.

Fabric face masks must also be considered in busy settings like when travelling in public transport like buses, shared taxis, and trains, in workplaces, in grocery stores and other crowded environments, mentions the video shared by WHO.

Fabric face masks should be worn by people who have no COVID-19 symptoms

Guidelines to follow for wearing mask

The mask should fit you properly. It should cover your nose, mouth and chin.

The mask should neither be too loose not too tight. It should be breathable.

Avoid touching the outer surface of mask when outside.

Wash your hands with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub, before wearing the mask.

Discard single-use medical mask into a closed bin.

Wash fabric face mask with warm water and soap after single-time use.

Fabric face mask should not wet or dirty.

