Passengers Who Do Not Wear Masks On Flight Can Be Removed Before Departure

Masks have been made mandatory again at airports and in flights as Covid numbers started climbing in parts of the country. The civil aviation regulator DGCA today said passengers who refuse to comply can be de-boarded ahead of take-off or treated as unruly passengers.

The personnel of the CISF will be in charge of enforcing masks.

The fresh DGCA guidelines came days after the Delhi High Court ordered a tough line against passengers who refuse to comply with Covid safety measures.

In its order of June 3, the court called for strict action, observing that the pandemic is not over. If the passenger refuses to follow protocol despite reminders, action should be taken under health ministry or DGCA guidelines.

They can be physically removed, put on a "no-fly" list or be handed over to security agencies for further action, the court said.

"The issuance of said order, in our view, is the right step since the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing up its ugly head," the court said.