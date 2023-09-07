Expert Shares Simple Tips To Get Rid Of Excessive Uric Acid

Uric acid is a naturally occurring substance that can accumulate in your bodies

Busy schedules often lead to poor lifestyle choices that invite various health issues. One of these is high uric acid which can occur due to excessive alcohol consumption and poor diet. High uric acid can harm our body by causing gout attacks, kidney stones, and even contributing to heart problems. In an Instagram reel, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee gives some simple tips to treat uric acid levels. According to her, uric acid is a "naturally occurring substance" that can sometimes accumulate in our bodies. This can lead to discomfort and health issues.

"In a world filled with hustle and bustle, it's crucial to pause and pay attention to our health," she insists.

Here are some simple tips from Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee to treat uric acid:

Go vegetarian for 3 months:

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recommends following a vegetarian diet for a minimum of 3 months to reduce uric acid levels. She emphasises the importance of consuming a variety of vegetables, including gourds such as turi (ridge gourd), dudi, ghia (Bottle gourd) and tinda (apple gourd). Mukerjee highlights that a vegetarian diet isn't limited to dishes like upma, poha, idli, dosa, sambar, and pulao and underscores the need to increase vegetable consumption for effective uric acid management.

Try soda bicarbonate:

Taking half a spoon of soda bicarbonate every morning for five consecutive days with the stomach empty can provide relief from high uric acid levels. Following this, take a break for three to four days before resuming the routine for another five days. Continue this pattern for a whole month to help lower uric acid.

Drink celery juice:

Incorporate celery juice in your daily routine by consuming the juice from two celery stalks each day for a month. This natural remedy can effectively reduce uric acid levels.

Improve digestion:

Improving digestion is vital. You can achieve this by exploring various herbs and methods. A simple yet effective approach is to take a 15-minute walk after each meal. This practice promotes better digestion and can lead to reduced uric acid levels.

So if you too are struggling with excessive uric acid, follow these steps and lead a healthier life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.