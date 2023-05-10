Experiencing Hair Loss? Here Are 5 Possible Causes That Can Be Fixed Easily

Several nutritional deficiencies can lead to hair loss

Hair loss is one of the biggest concerns among people these days. Losing those precious strands of hair can not only change the way you look but also take a toll on your confidence. Many experience receding hairline at an early age. There can be different reasons behind hair loss. It is essential to look for the root cause and fix it at the earliest to minimise the damage. Dr Vishakha, in an Instagram post, shares some of the medical reasons behind your hair loss. According to her, addressing these can help prevent and even reverse hair loss.

Common causes of hair loss

Vitamin D deficiency

As per the doctor, a lack of Vitamin D in your body can disrupt the hair growth cycle and cause the hair to start thinning. She says that the nutrient stimulates the hair follicles to grow new hair and if you don't have enough of it then it can result in hair loss.

Zinc deficiency

Zinc is another important mineral our body needs to grow hair. The nutritionist says that zinc deficiency can lead to hair follicle miniaturization or a condition when the hair follicles become smaller which in turn makes the hair strands thinner and weaker.

Iron deficiency

If you are losing too much hair lately then it could be because of iron deficiency. According to Dr Vishakha, iron deficiency is the most common cause of hair loss. When a person is anaemic or doesn't have enough iron, his hair follicles don't get adequate amount of oxygen and nutrients. This eventually leads to hair loss.

Excess androgens

Having excess androgen in the body can also make you lose your hair. A hormone present both in men and women, androgens bind with the receptors in hair follicles and cause them to shrink. This, the doctor says, results in hair loss and is common among women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Thyroid dysfunction

Your hair growth can be affected if your thyroid gland is not functioning properly. The imbalance in the hormone level interferes with the hair growth cycle and leads to hair loss. Hypothyroidism or when the thyroid gland is underactive is usually a condition associated with hair loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.