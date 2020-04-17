Try These Simple Yet Effective Exercises To Reduce Neck And Shoulder Pain, And Improve Posture

These exercises can be done by everyone and are especially beneficilal for older adults

Neck and shoulder pain can be more discomforting than you think them to be. Simultaneous neck and shoulder pain can be because of strain or a sprain. One can either experience shooting pain or tingling sensation. Sometimes, it may also cause numbness, spasms and soreness. With the help of a few exercises done regularly, one can get rid of neck and shoulder pain effectively. This is especially important for senior citizens and older adults, who more commonly experience this problem.

Neck and shoulder pain exercises you can do daily

The muscles of neck and shoulders are always carrying the head against the gravitational force. This is the reason why they end up getting weaker over time and it worsens our posture, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in one of her recent IGTVs.

"Poor posture can lead to drooping shoulders, as a result of which, your lungs don't get enough space to function properly. This can make you experience shortness of breath, constant tiredness and fatigue and even negativity," says Diwekar in the video.

A poor posture can affect oxygenation in the body and that is why it is important that your shoulders are up straight and mobile. Perform these exercises to reduce neck and shoulder pain and improve mobility of your shoulders:

1. Stand against a wall at one arm distance. Touch the wall with your hands and spread your fingers apart from each other. Stand up straight, try to bring your hips closer and lift your thighs upwards. Press your hands against the wall but do not bend your elbows. Squeeze your shoulder blades inwards. See how Diwekar does it in the video. Take shoulder blades away from the ears.

Now turn your hands towards the opposite sides. Spread them apart if your elbows are bending. Squeeze your shoulder blades and push the shoulders down.

Now make your hands face each other, elbows straight. Squeeze your shoulder blades and push the shoulders down.

Now make your fingers face the floor and do the rest of the steps as mentioned above.

2. Place a chair against the wall. Hold the top end of the chair from both ends, with your back facing the chair. Now repeat the same steps as mentioned above. Hips should be squeezed together and squeeze shoulder blades inwards. Your chest and navel should be upwards. Stand in this position for a few seconds. Release from the position slowly.

3. Stand on the side of a wall. Place your palm on the wall, bring your shoulders closer. Crawl your palm upwards till your arm is fully extended. Now come closer to the wall so that your armpit touches the wall. Bend your elbows and bring your hand on your back. Do not lift the other shoulder. Squeeze both shoulder blades. Repeat the same with other arm.

If you are unable to put your arm on the wall, bend your arm and then touch the wall. Now slowly lift your elbows. Try till your elbows are up facing the ceiling. Now squeeze both shoulder blades.

Regular practice of these exercises can effectively reduce neck and shoulder pain and also improve your posture.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

