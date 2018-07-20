Exercise Outdoors Despite Air Pollution To Reduce Heart Attack Risk, Finds Study

Outdoor physical activity can help people living in high pollution areas

Pollution levels in Delhi are undoubtedly hazardous to health. People are still afraid of times when health care experts strictly instruct that any outdoor activity must be avoided because of air pollution. Exercising, going for a walk or running outdoors also need to be avoided in such levels of air pollution. We are all aware of how helpful is exercising for good health and weight loss. Morning runs are in fact considered to be really effective in terms of helping in weight loss and health gain. Runners and fitness enthusiasts have been pondering over the thought if running healthy in such levels of air pollution. It might be just common sense that people suffering from asthma or respiratory problems should avoid running outdoors.

People living in high pollution areas are likely to benefit from exercising outdoors

Photo Credit: iStock

But things are not always what they seem to be on the surface. A new study suggests that even though traffic fumes permeate the air, going out and exercising is still going to be good for your heart as compared to sitting inside all day.

The study found that people who live in high pollution areas are more likely to suffer from heart attacks as compared to people who live in low-pollution areas. It was also found that people who have history of heart attack at the beginning of study were 39% more likely to have heart attack during the follow-up after they lived in areas of pollution.

On the other hand, exercising regularly helped these people who lived in high pollution areas. Adults who regularly indulged in sports in regions where air pollutions was found to be hazardous were found to be 21% less likely to have a heart attack as compared to people who were inactive. These were people who indulged in sports and activities like walking, cycling and gardening. All of these activities were found to be linked with reduced risk of heart attack.

Even moderate levels of physical activity, which includes active commuting or engaging in some kind of household chores which are physically engaging, can be very beneficial for health. It was also revealed that people who have a history of heart attack could benefit from regular cycling, walking or gardening, as these exercises can reduce the chances of consecutive heart attack.

Outdoor physical activity can cut down risk of heart attacks in adults

Photo Credit: iStock

Exercising anywhere between half an hour to 4 hours were 23% less likely to get a heart attack. People who worked out for more than 4 hours were at 28% lesser risk.

The same amount of outdoor physical activity - ranging from half an hour to 4 hours reduced risk of first heart attack by 19% and those who engaged in outdoor physical activity for more than 4 hours were at 24% lesser risk of first heart attack risk.

Chances of a second heart attack were found to be cut down by 45% by half hour to 4 hours of physical activity, and more than 4 hours of exercise cut down the risk by half.

Exercising early morning can be more helpful as pollution levels are low at that time

Photo Credit: iStock

In the meanwhile, there is definitely the need of more research regarding health hazards of exercising in highly polluted areas. But the trick is to keep it short - in the sense exercise outdoors, but for shorter periods of time. You can also try wearing a mask while engaging in outdoor physical activity.

Instead of using your car, you can take your bicycle for commuting. It has found to be 9 times beneficial for increasing life expectancy than the loss of life because of air pollution.

You can also be careful about some important factors such as exercising outdoors only early morning or late night - when pollutions levels are comparatively lower. Avoid running in areas which have high traffic. On days when the air quality index code is at orange or higher, prefer exercising indoors.