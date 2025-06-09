Excess Calorie Cutting Can Make You Depressed; Why & How To Avoid It

Excess calorie cutting can make you feel depressed because it disrupts the body's normal balance of nutrients and hormones essential for mood regulation. When you don't eat enough, your brain receives less glucose, which is its primary energy source. This can impair neurotransmitter activity, especially serotonin and dopamine, which play key roles in maintaining emotional stability. Deficiencies in vital nutrients like omega-3s, B vitamins, and iron can further worsen low mood. A restrictive diet can also increase stress, irritability, and obsessive thoughts around food, making you more vulnerable to depression. Keep reading as we discuss how calorie cutting can make you depressed and how to avoid it.

Here's why calorie cutting in making you depressed and how to avoid it

1. Nutrient deficiencies

Excessive calorie restriction often leads to a lack of essential nutrients like B-complex vitamins, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids that support brain health and neurotransmitter function. This can result in fatigue, brain fog, and low mood. Avoid it by ensuring your calorie deficit still includes nutrient-dense foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and oily fish or flaxseeds.

2. Low serotonin production

Serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone, is largely produced in the gut using nutrients from food. Without enough calories, your body can't produce enough serotonin, increasing the risk of anxiety and depression. Avoid it by eating complex carbs like whole grains and fruits that support serotonin production.

3. Drop in blood sugar levels

Severely cutting calories can cause frequent drops in blood sugar, leading to irritability, dizziness, and mood swings. Avoid it by eating smaller, balanced meals throughout the day to maintain stable blood sugar.

4. Hormonal imbalances

A lack of calories can throw off hormone levels like cortisol (stress hormone), oestrogen, and thyroid hormones all of which can affect mood and emotional health. Avoid it by not dipping below your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) and including healthy fats and proteins.

5. Reduced dopamine levels

Dopamine influences motivation, pleasure, and reward. A restrictive diet can limit the intake of protein and tyrosine-rich foods, reducing dopamine production. Avoid it by including lean proteins like lentils, eggs, or dairy alternatives in your meals.

6. Obsession with food

Extreme restriction can make you mentally fixated on food, which can increase anxiety and reduce your ability to focus on other aspects of life. Avoid it by allowing flexibility in your diet and adopting mindful eating practices.

7. Fatigue and low energy

Insufficient calories lead to low energy, making it harder to be active, social, or productive—all of which are important for mental well-being. Avoid it by ensuring your calorie intake still supports basic daily activity and some physical movement.

8. Social withdrawal

Food is a social connector, and strict dieting often leads to avoiding meals with others. This isolation can worsen feelings of loneliness and depression. Avoid it by adopting a diet plan that allows for social flexibility, like intuitive or balanced eating.

The key is balance. Instead of extreme calorie cuts, aim for a modest deficit with a diverse, nutrient-rich diet, regular physical activity, and occasional indulgences. Always consult a healthcare provider or dietitian if you notice mood changes while dieting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.