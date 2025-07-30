Infused water can be a great way to boost overall health and strengthen immunity during the monsoon season. By infusing water with natural ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables, you not only enhance the flavour but also add a subtle dose of vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. These ingredients help flush out toxins, improve digestion, and support immune function, key during the monsoon when the risk of infections, colds, and digestive issues is higher. Staying hydrated with nutrient-enriched water is a simple, refreshing, and effective health habit for the rainy season, read on as we list some recipes.

10 Easy infused water recipes for better immunity this monsoon

1. Tulsi + ginger + lemon water

Tulsi (holy basil) has strong antimicrobial properties, ginger fights inflammation, and lemon offers a vitamin C boost. Add a few tulsi leaves, 3–4 slices of ginger, and a few lemon slices to a jug of water. Let it infuse overnight.

2. Mint + cucumber + lime water

Mint cools the body and aids digestion, cucumber hydrates, and lime adds antioxidants. Slice half a cucumber, add a handful of mint leaves and lime wedges to a pitcher of water. Chill for 1–2 hours.

3. Cinnamon + apple + clove water

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar, while apple and clove boost immune health and fight microbes. Add cinnamon sticks, 2–3 apple slices, and 2 cloves to water and let it sit overnight.

4. Turmeric + black pepper + orange peel water

Turmeric is a potent immune booster, black pepper enhances its absorption, and orange peel provides extra vitamin C. Add a pinch of turmeric, a few crushed peppercorns, and fresh orange peels to warm water and infuse for a few hours.

5. Lemon + honey + ginger water

This classic combination helps soothe the throat, improve digestion, and protect against colds. Squeeze half a lemon, grate fresh ginger, and stir in a spoon of honey into lukewarm water.

6. Amla + mint + fennel water

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in vitamin C, mint calms the stomach, and fennel aids digestion, perfect for rainy season gut issues. Soak sliced amla, crushed mint leaves, and a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water overnight.

7. Coriander seed + lemon + basil water

Coriander seeds cleanse the system and reduce water retention, while basil and lemon add antibacterial power. Boil coriander seeds in water, let it cool, then add lemon juice and basil leaves.

8. Jeera + ginger + tulsi water

Cumin enhances digestion and metabolism, ginger and tulsi strengthen immunity. Lightly boil cumin seeds and ginger, cool, and add tulsi leaves before sipping throughout the day.

9. Cucumber + aloe vera + mint water

Aloe vera soothes the gut, while cucumber and mint keep you cool and fresh despite monsoon humidity. Add a tablespoon of aloe vera gel, cucumber slices, and mint to water. Shake well and chill.

10. Star anise + clove + lemon water

Star anise and clove have antiviral properties, while lemon helps detoxify. Steep a piece of star anise, 2 cloves, and lemon wedges in warm water and drink after meals.

Infused water is a flavourful and natural way to hydrate and fortify your immune system during the monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.