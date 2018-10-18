Dussehra 2018: Though Ridiculed, Rice Might Be Super Healthy For You, Reveals Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Rice is a commonly used food in many cuisines around the world.

Highlights Rice is loaded with nutrients which provide several health benefits Rice is extremely simple to prepare and tastes great Powdered rice can be applied to cure various skin ailments

Rice is a staple food for a large portion of the world's population. More than half of the world's population feeds consume this important cereal crop. It is a commonly used food in many cuisines around the world. Rice is a cereal grain, which belongs to the grass species Oryza sativa and Oryza glaberrima, which is also known as Asian and Australian rice respectively. The grain comes in a lot of varieties with different shapes, types, sizes, texture, aroma and colors. Some different types of rice include white, brown, wild, jasmine, red yeast, rose, black pearl and noodle and sushi rice, among others. They can be long grain, medium grain and short grain and can be prepared within no time. Rice is loaded with nutrients which provide several health benefits like instant energy, regulates and improves bowel movements, normalize blood sugar levels and slows down the process of aging. It also plays an important role in providing vitamin B1 to the human body.

Rice is a staple food for a large portion of the world's population

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Is White Rice Safe For Diabetics?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post said, "One of our traditional festivals is linked to the crop cycle. This is when rice is harvested and looks like bars of gold laid in the middle of the green fields. Dussehra also signifies the end of the 10 heads that disconnect us from ourselves. Prejudice, fear and bias we have seen it against rice too often but since it's the day of the good over evil, here's listing out the top goods of rice."

This Dussehera have a look at some health benefits of rice:

1. Pre-biotic:

Incorporating foods that are high in pre-biotic fibers is extremely important. It is an essential part of the journey toward a balanced microbiome. Rice not only feeds you but but also the diverse ecosystems of microbes within you.

2. Versatile:

Rice is extremely simple to prepare, is delicious and can be used in a number of ways. It is also low in fat, no cholesterol, no sodium and a complex carbohydrate that can fuel your body with energy. The nutritionist further said, "Hand milled, single polished rice can can be cooked in versatile ways from kanji to kheer and everything in between.

Also read: 8 Myths About Rice You Should Never Believe

3. Diabetes:

People with high blood sugar levels should include the brown rice more than the white one, which contains low levels of the glycemic index. The rice also provides daily manganese requirement, which helps produce energy from carbohydrates and protein. As an added benefit, rice is also beneficial for normal functioning of the nervous system. "Rice leads to steady blood sugar response when you eat like the way Indians(and native cultures across the globe) eat it- with meat, ghee, lentils, curd and legumes. People with diabetes can also consume it as there is no link between rice and metabolic syndrome," the nutritionist added.

Rice leads to steady blood sugar response

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Perfect for dinner:

Nutrionist Rujuta Diwaker siad, "Rice can be the easiest and lightest dinner meal ever. It leads to restorative sleep which further leads to better hormonal imbalance. It is extremely important for people who are ageing and young as well."

5. Skin care:

Powdered rice can be applied to cure various skin ailments. Even rice water is an effective ointment to cool off inflamed skin surfaces.The phenolic compounds, which are particularly found in brown rice have anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for soothing skin irritation and reduces the redness on skin. " Rice is great for skin, gets rid of enlarged pores that come with high prolactin levels. It also sustains and improves hair growth that an impaired thyroid may have damaged," Rujuta Diiwekar added.

Also read: Rice Bran Oil: Top Reasons Why You Should Cook Food In Rice Bran Oil For Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.