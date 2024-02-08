Dos & Don'ts To Keep In Mind Before Going To Bed For Better Sleep During Winter

Meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation exercises can help prepare your mind for better sleep

Proper sleep helps strengthen the immune system, which is crucial during the cold and flu season when illnesses are more prevalent. Quality sleep allows the body to restore energy levels, helping you feel refreshed and revitalised during the colder months.

Adequate sleep positively impacts mood regulation, reducing the likelihood of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or winter blues. Sleep helps regulate body temperature, ensuring you stay warm and comfortable during colder nights. To help you achieve better quality and quantity of sleep, we share a list of dos and don'ts you can keep in mind for better sleep and overall health.

Following the dos and don'ts mentioned below can help promote better sleep in winter:

Dos

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's internal clock. Develop a relaxing routine before sleep, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing deep breathing exercises. This signals to your body that it's time to unwind and prepares it for sleep. Make sure your room is sufficiently dark, using blackout curtains if necessary. Also, maintain a cool temperature (around 65°F or 18°C) as it promotes better sleep. Invest in good-quality pillows, mattresses, and bedding that enhance your comfort and support proper sleep posture. Avoid using electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, for at least an hour before bed as the blue light emitted by these devices can disrupt sleep patterns. Physical activity during the day can help you sleep better at night. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Practice stress-management techniques. Techniques like meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation exercises can help lower stress levels and prepare your mind for better sleep.

Don'ts

Stop consuming caffeinated drinks, such as coffee and tea, at least 4-6 hours before bedtime as they can interfere with sleep quality. While alcohol might make you drowsy initially, it can disrupt your sleep later in the night and result in poorer sleep quality. Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime. Large, heavy meals can cause discomfort and make it harder for you to fall asleep. If you're hungry, opt for a light snack instead. Avoid napping close to your bedtime, especially long naps or those taken after 3 PM, as they may interfere with your ability to sleep at night. Avoid bright lights or intense sources of light before sleep as they can inhibit the production of melatonin, a hormone that aids sleep. Don't engage in stimulating activities in bed. Refrain from working, studying, or engaging in emotionally stimulating activities in bed. Reserve your bed solely for sleep and intimacy. Don't ignore sleep disturbances. If you experience sleep problems persistently, such as insomnia or sleep apnea, consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.

By following the dos and avoiding the don'ts, you can establish a healthy sleep routine and improve the quality of your sleep. Adequate sleep contributes to overall health, enhances cognitive function, boosts mood, and supports a strong immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.