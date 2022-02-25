Dont Make These Skincare Mistakes Before Your Wedding, Says Dr Jaishree Sharad; Watch Video

Clean-ups comprising extraction of blackheads and whiteheads can leave marks or scabs on the skin

All brides and grooms want to look their best on their big day! In order to do so and get that glow, they tend to opt for all kinds of skin treatments in the run up days to the wedding. However, we all must remember that our skin is a very sensitive organ and must be treated with utmost care especially if you're trying new treatment options right before a big day. So, days before the wedding, it is advised to avoid a few procedures that may harm the skin more than making it look it's best. In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad highlighted a few things that a person must never do 2-3 days before the wedding.

1) Bleach and facials

Dr Jaishree Sharad stated that if you are going to get married in 2-3 days, avoid bleaching just before the main day. It may cause a reaction or a burn on the skin that may not heal in time. So, what's the solution? You can do a trial at least eight weeks before the wedding to check if the products suit your skin type or not. Dr Jaishree also said that you must avoid facials for three days before the wedding.

2) Cleanups comprising extraction of blackheads and whiteheads

According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, clean-ups comprising extraction of blackheads and whiteheads can leave marks or scabs on the skin for three to five days. And in the worst-case scenario, you may get infected acne if the extractions are left incomplete. So, the best thing to do is to get extractions done a week to 10 days before the wedding.

3) Do not try home remedies you have never tried before

Dr Jaishree Sharad strictly advises on avoiding any kind of home remedies that you haven't tried before. You have no idea how the ingredient may react on your skin.

4) Chemical peels or laser treatments

Chemical peels or laser treatments may sound effective but Dr Jaishree Sharad suggested not to try them 3 days before the wedding. She said that peels should be stopped three weeks before the big day. If you really want to go for laser treatment, it can be done a week before the wedding.

5) Botox, fillers and thread lifts

If you want to try botox, fillers or thread lifts, do so about a month before the wedding. This is how you could get the best results. This is also to refrain from a bruise or swelling that may occur after these procedures and may last for up to a week.

6) New cosmetics

It's advisable to use the cosmetics you already use and that suit your skin. Strictly refrain from trying out new cosmetics. This is to ensure that you don't end up applying anything that you are allergic to. You certainly don't want a rash on your face during your wedding.

Take a look at her video here:

In the end, Dr Jaishree Sharad mentions, “Brides and grooms should start their skin treatments at least 3 months before the wedding. Consult a dermatologist and get bespoke treatments done to look like a million bucks on your big day.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.