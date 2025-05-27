Don't Ignore These Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut

An unhealthy gut refers to an imbalance in the composition and function of the gut microbiome—trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in the digestive tract. When harmful microbes outnumber the beneficial ones, or when the gut lining is damaged, it can lead to a wide range of digestive and systemic issues. Since the gut plays a central role in digestion, immune regulation, mental health, and nutrient absorption, even slight disruptions can have a ripple effect throughout the body. An unhealthy gut often goes unnoticed until symptoms become persistent or affect daily life. Read on as we share signs of an unhealthy gut.

Signs of an unhealthy gut you shouldn't ignore

1. Persistent bloating and gas

Frequent bloating and excessive gas, especially after eating, may indicate imbalanced gut bacteria or difficulty digesting certain foods. It can be a sign of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) or a lack of digestive enzymes, both of which hinder proper digestion and cause discomfort.

2. Constipation or diarrhoea

Chronic constipation or diarrhoea can signal an unhealthy gut. When the gut microbiome is imbalanced, it affects how efficiently waste moves through the colon. Too few good bacteria can lead to sluggish digestion (constipation), while inflammation or infection can result in frequent loose stools (diarrhoea).

3. Frequent heartburn or acid reflux

Acid reflux or persistent heartburn may result from an imbalance in stomach acid or the growth of harmful bacteria like H. pylori. An unhealthy gut can also weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter, allowing stomach contents to back flow and cause burning sensations.

4. Food intolerances or sensitivities

If you suddenly find yourself reacting poorly to foods you once tolerated well like dairy, gluten, or certain vegetables, it could indicate gut inflammation or damaged intestinal lining. This can cause your immune system to overreact to certain food proteins.

5. Unexplained fatigue or low energy

When your gut is unhealthy, nutrient absorption is often compromised. Deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, and magnesium can lead to fatigue. Additionally, chronic inflammation in the gut can trigger fatigue as the body diverts energy to immune responses.

6. Skin problems

The gut-skin connection is powerful. Toxins from a leaky or imbalanced gut may enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation, leading to flare-ups of acne, eczema, or rosacea. Many chronic skin issues are now linked to gut health disturbances.

7. Mood swings, anxiety, or depression

The gut produces about 90% of the body's serotonin, the feel-good hormone. An unhealthy gut can interfere with this production, contributing to mood disorders. Also, gut inflammation may trigger the release of cytokines that affect brain function and mood.

8. Frequent infections or low immunity

Over 70% of the immune system is located in the gut. If you're constantly getting sick, catching colds easily, or recovering slowly, your gut may not be supporting your immune defence effectively. Poor gut health weakens the barrier against harmful pathogens.

9. Bad breath

Persistent bad breath, especially when not related to oral hygiene, can point to digestive issues. Imbalanced gut bacteria can create foul-smelling gases and toxins that rise up from the digestive tract into the mouth.

Recognising the signs early can help prevent chronic conditions and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.