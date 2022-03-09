Does Having A Low-Carb Diet Help Lose Weight?

People who desire to lose weight usually try a variety of approaches. In most cases, the weight-loss journey includes high-intensity workouts or a low-carb diet. According to health experts, working out consistently is more important than following a rigorous exercise plan when it comes to losing weight. And what about a low-carb diet? Reducing carbohydrates, such as those found in sugary foods and bread, is beneficial, but it's also necessary to keep supplying the body with other vital nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Though some people may have a lot of success reducing weight on a low-carb diet, this does not guarantee that everyone will. Research published in The Cochrane database of systematic reviews has found that people who followed a low-carb diet lost just one kilo more than those who were on a balanced carb diet.

The researchers say that low-carb diets resulted in greater initial weight loss in people with type-2 diabetes than balanced carb diets. However, there was no difference in weight loss over a longer period (1-2 years). The researchers found no differences in weight reduction in people with or without type 2 diabetes.

Researchers studied nearly 7,000 people with excess body weight from 61 randomised controlled trials to arrive at their conclusion. A total of 1,800 people had type-2 diabetes. They found that people with extra body weight, but not having type 2 diabetes, who followed low-carb diets for three to 8.5 months lost one kg more than those who followed balanced carb diets.

Also, previous studies have shown that a major change in carb intake can cause temporary side effects, such as constipation, headaches, and muscle cramps. Long-term carb reduction can lead to gastrointestinal problems too. Keeping these issues in mind, it is best to consult a certified nutritionist before considering a drastic change in diet plan.