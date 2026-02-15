Doctors Emphasise Early Detection And Specialised Care To Improve Childhood Cancer Survival Rates

On International Childhood Cancer Day, a group of doctors here on Sunday emphasised that timely diagnosis and proper treatment can save over 80 per cent of children affected by cancer.

Paediatric oncologist Dr Shivani Mathur of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital said that cases of childhood cancer differ from those of adult cancer and often progress rapidly, requiring specialised treatment. However, recovery rates among children are higher.

The most common types of cancer in children include blood cancer, brain tumours, kidney cancer and bone cancer, she said.

Haemato-oncologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, Dr Upendra Sharma, said that according to the National Cancer Registry Programme, about 4 per cent of total cancer cases in India occur in children aged 0-14 years, with nearly 50,000 new cases reported annually. Blood cancer accounts for 25-30 per cent of these cases.

He noted that early detection significantly improves survival chances.

According to doctors, common warning signs include persistent fever, unusual weight loss, prolonged fatigue, bone or joint pain, frequent infections and abnormal swelling. They advised parents not to ignore prolonged symptoms and to seek medical consultation promptly.

Dr Sharma highlighted that the hospital is running two projects providing free treatment to children. Under the "Jeevandan" project, 286 children have been treated since 2014 for Rs 10.73 crore, with 178 declared cancer-free. Another project for Wilms' tumour welfare initiative has treated 21 children since 2016, all of whom have recovered, he added.

