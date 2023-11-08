Do You Have Low Stomach Acid? Here's How You Can Check

Adding probiotics and prebiotics to diet can help improve digestive health

Stomach acid plays a significant part in the process of digestion. It serves a crucial role in breaking down ingested food, helping in nutrient absorption and protecting the body against harmful pathogens. Upon food consumption, the stomach releases hydrochloric acid, which creates an acidic environment with a low pH. It is necessary for digestive enzymes like pepsin to begin breaking down dietary proteins. These enzymes play a fundamental role in converting complex food molecules into simpler constituents, making them more accessible for absorption. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights the connection between insufficient stomach acid and digestive problems in her recent Instagram video.

In her video, Anjali Mukerjee explains that as we age, our bodies tend to produce insufficient hydrochloric acid, which can lead to digestive issues like acidity, bloating and distention. To determine if you have low stomach acid, you can perform a simple test. Mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in about 150 ml of water and consume it with your meal. If, after the meal, you start feeling better, with your symptoms of acidity, bloating, and distention improving, it suggests that you have low stomach acid, and this can be addressed with apple cider vinegar.

If you still experience digestive disorders and your symptoms worsen after taking apple cider vinegar, leading to increased acidity and no relief from bloating, it implies that low stomach acid might not be the cause. Other factors, such as nutrient deficiency, insufficient dietary fibre, lack of sleep, or other underlying reasons, could be contributing to the disorder.

Some day-to-day foods that can help promote healthy digestion are:

1. Ginger: It reduces gut inflammation and eases symptoms like nausea and diarrhoea.

2. Oats: They support gut health by promoting longer meal breaks and versatile meal options.

3. Apples: Packed with nutrients and prebiotic fibre pectin, apples aid digestion and gut health.

4. Flaxseeds: High in fibre and nutrients, these seeds reduce inflammation and improve gut barrier health.

5. Onions: They are a good source of probiotics like inulin that boost our immunity.

