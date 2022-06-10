6 Superfoods For Better Gut Health

Ginger and honey tea is a great way to improve gut health

Having healthy gastrointestinal health is essential to having a healthy body. Our gut health influences our health as it plays a huge role in managing the food we consume. Bad gut health can alter our digestive system and also disrupt other functions in the body.

What we eat comes in direct contact with our gut. Hence, it is crucial to keep a close eye on what eat and what we should avoid. Superfoods are foods that are rich in numerous nutrients and are very beneficial for our bodies. In this article, we discuss various superfoods you can add to your diet to ensure the better health of your gut.

6 superfoods to add to your diet to improve your gut health:

1. Ginger

Ginger is known for its contribution to good digestion. Ginger has various benefits for the body and has also been proven to reduce inflammation in the gut. If you are experiencing signs of the unwell gut such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, etc. Having ginger tea can significantly reduce these symptoms.

2. Oats

Oats and various other whole grains are very beneficial and healthy for your gut health. It also helps keep you fuller for longer which gives your meals longer durations of breaks. These breaks can be helpful if your gut has been having trouble digesting. It is also very versatile to cook and can be prepared into various savoury and sweet dishes.

3. Kombucha

Kombucha has recently caught a lot of attention for its numerous benefits on the body, especially the gut. Kombucha is prepared by fermenting tea. It is very rich in probiotics. This makes it extremely healthy for our gut and our gut bacteria.

4. Apples

Apples are one of the most easily available superfoods. They are rich in various nutrients and fibre both of which help in digestion. They are rich in prebiotic fibre ‘pectin'. Pectin cannot be digested by the body and gut bacteria is helpful in breaking it down. This process helps better overall gut health.

5. Flaxseeds

Similar to apples and oats, flax seeds are also very rich in fibre and various other nutrients. It has also been pre helpful in reducing gut inflammation. It also aids the production of mucus in the gut which ensures better health of the gut barrier. They are also easy to incorporate into foods and can be added to yogurt cups, salads, smoothies, oats bowls, and so on.

6. Onions

Onions are very helpful in aiding the proper functioning of gut bacteria. Onions and other foods of this group such as leeks and garlic are also very helpful. Onions are a great source of probiotics like inulin that boost our immunity.

In conclusion, what you eat has a huge impact on your gut health. Adding these foods to your diet can help improve any gut-related issues you may be facing. Along with this, we also encourage you to see a health professional if you have been suffering from gut-related issues. Prolonged complications may be an indicator of a disorder that needs medical attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.