Do We Consume Less Vitamin D In Winter? Here's How To Boost Intake

People often consume less vitamin D during winter primarily due to reduced exposure to sunlight. Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin through direct sunlight, particularly UVB rays, which are less intense during winter months. Additionally, people tend to spend more time indoors during colder weather, further limiting sunlight exposure. Cloud cover, shorter daylight hours, and higher latitudes exacerbate this deficiency. This can lead to lower vitamin D levels, affecting bone health, immunity, and mood. However, this deficiency can be addressed through dietary changes, supplementation, and other lifestyle modifications. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow to increase your vitamin D in winter.

10 Tips to boost vitamin D in winter

1. Include fatty fish in your diet

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent natural sources of vitamin D. They provide a bioavailable form of the vitamin, which is easily absorbed by the body. Incorporating 2-3 servings of fatty fish weekly can significantly boost your vitamin D levels.

2. Consume fortified foods

Many foods, including milk, orange juice, cereals, and plant-based milk alternatives, are fortified with vitamin D. Check labels to ensure they contain adequate amounts of vitamin D. These are convenient options to include in your daily meals, especially for those who are vegetarian or lactose intolerant.

3. Take vitamin D supplements

Vitamin D3 supplements are a reliable way to maintain optimal levels during winter. Consult a healthcare provider to determine the correct dosage based on your current vitamin D levels. Supplements are especially beneficial for those with limited dietary options or minimal sun exposure.

4. Eat egg yolks

Egg yolks are a natural source of vitamin D. Adding whole eggs to your diet is an easy way to increase intake. Look for eggs from pasture-raised hens, as these tend to have higher vitamin D content due to the hens' exposure to sunlight.

5. Use cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is a rich source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. A single teaspoon can provide a significant portion of your daily vitamin D requirement. It's a traditional remedy for combating winter deficiencies and supports overall health.

6. Spend time outdoors when possible

Even in winter, sunny days provide some UVB rays. Aim to spend at least 15-20 minutes outdoors on clear days, exposing your face, arms, or legs. Choose midday for maximum sunlight exposure, and ensure you dress warmly while allowing some skin to absorb sunlight.

7. Utilise UV lamps or sunlamps

UV lamps or sunlamps mimic sunlight and can help stimulate vitamin D production in the skin. These devices are particularly useful in regions with extremely limited sunlight during winter. Use them as directed to avoid overexposure.

8. Add mushrooms to your meals

Certain mushrooms, like shiitake and maitake, naturally contain vitamin D. Exposing mushrooms to sunlight or UV light before consumption increases their vitamin D content. Include these in soups, stir-fries, or salads for a healthy boost.

9. Stay active outdoors

Activities like walking, jogging, or skiing encourage you to spend time outside during daylight hours. Combining physical activity with sun exposure is a double benefit for boosting your mood and vitamin D levels.

10. Monitor and maintain healthy body weight

Vitamin D is stored in fat tissue, and excess body fat can sequester the vitamin, making it less available for use. Maintaining a healthy weight can improve your body's efficiency in utilising vitamin D, ensuring optimal levels throughout winter.

These strategies can help bridge the gap between reduced sunlight exposure and your body's vitamin D needs during colder months.

