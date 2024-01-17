4 Effective Ways To Increase Your Vitamin D Levels In Winter

Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which plays a vital role in maintaining bone, teeth and muscle health. Vitamin D helps boost immunity, control the risk of several diseases and regulate your mood. Vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of calcium consumed in diet. Therefore, it is crucial for your bones and teeth. However, it is difficult to maintain optimum levels of vitamin D during the winter season. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight and you've limited access to sunlight in winter. Therefore, it is crucial to boost your vitamin D levels. Read on to know some of the best ways to enhance your vitamin D levels in winter.

Ways to boost vitamin D levels

1. Eat vitamin D-rich foods

You can improve your vitamin D levels through diet. Some of the vitamin D-rich foods that you can add to your winter diet are:

Mushrooms

Salmon

Egg yolk

Milk

Fortified foods

Vitamin D helps in absorption of calcium consumed from foods and drinks

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Do not miss the sunlight

You may witness sunlight on some days during winter. Try sitting under the sun on such days. It will help you get vitamin D as well as give a much-needed relief from the harsh weather.

Laziness and the cold weather can restrict you from stepping out. Therefore, try to stroll outside every day to get some sunlight.

3. Do not ignore the symptoms

Tiredness, aches, pains, bone and muscle pain, weakness and frequent infections are a few signs of vitamin D deficiency. If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not ignore them. Talk to your healthcare expert.

4. Consider supplementation

You can add vitamin D supplements to your diet if your levels are too low. However, it is crucial to get your levels checked first and take supplements after consulting your healthcare expert.

It can be hard to maintain adequate vitamin D levels with diet and sunlight alone. Add supplements only after your doctor's approval.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.