New Vibrating Device For Better Diagnosis Of Dizziness: Causes And Symptoms Of Dizziness You Must Know

Dizziness diagnosis can be done safely with this new vibrating device

Highlights The vibrating device has been made using bone conduction technology The device is placed behind the ear of the patient during the test The vibrating device eliminates any risk of hearing damage

With the help of bone conduction technology, scientists have developed a new vibrating device which can help in finding out the cause of dizziness. IANS reports that around half of adults over 65 years of age suffer from dizziness and problems with balance. The current tests which are available for identifying causes of dizziness and problems with balance are painful and can increase risks of hearing damage. The new vibrating device made with the help of bone technology, is developed by researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. It is placed behind the ear of

Dizziness can be caused because of migraine or headache

Photo Credit: iStock

The novel type of vibrating device, developed by researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, is placed behind the ear of the patient during the test. Researchers mention that this vibrating device is of a small and compact size. It is optimised to provide adequate sound level for triggering reflex at frequencies as low as 250 hertz (Hz).

The bone conduction transmission works in a way that sound waves are transformed into vibrations through the skull. It stimulates cochlea within the ear - in the same way when sound waves travel through the ear canal, the ear drum and then the middle ear.

Sound levels to which patients are exposed to, can be minimised with the help of this technology. It provides a maximum sound level of 75 decibels. Tests with the device can be performed at 40 decibels lower than the method which is currently available - which uses air conducted sounds through headphones.

Dizziness can make you feel lightheaded

Photo Credit: iStock

The vibrating device eliminates any risk of hearing damage. The device is also safe for testing for children, patients with impaired hearing function because of chronic ear infections. This device can also be used for diagnosing origin of dizziness congenital malformations in the ear canal and middle ear.

Details of the current technology are published in journal Medical Devices: Evidence and Research.

While dizziness is not a disease, it can be a symptom of various disorders. Symptoms of dizziness include feeling unbalanced, woozy and lightheaded. The condition affects sensory organs, especially the eyes and ears. This is the reason why many people faint during dizziness.

Occasional episodes of dizziness are not something to be worried about. But if you experience dizziness way too often, then you must get it checked by a doctor.

Causes of dizziness

Alcohol, migraine and some medicines may be the cause of dizziness. A sudden drop in blood pressure, anaemia, anxiety disorders, dehydration, motion sickness, over-exercising and decrease in blood muscle volume are common causes of dizziness.

Symptoms of dizziness

Loss of balance is a common symptom of dizziness. Other symptoms of dizziness include lightheadedness or feeling faint, unsteadiness, false sense of spinning and a feeling of floating or swimming.

In case your dizziness causes a difficulty in speaking, fever, droopiness in eye or mouth, chest pain or a blurred vision, you must visit a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.