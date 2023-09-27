Digestion: Green Tea & Other Drinks To Help Reduce Bloating

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce bloating

Bloating refers to a feeling of fullness or abdominal discomfort caused by excessive gas or fluid accumulation in the digestive system. It can result in a visibly distended abdomen, belching, or flatulence. Green tea is often believed to have certain properties that can help alleviate bloating.

While scientific evidence is limited, some studies suggest that green tea may have a positive effect on digestion and reducing gas production. Green tea contains compounds like catechins and polyphenols, which possess anti-inflammatory properties that could potentially relieve bloating symptoms. In this article, we share a list of drinks that can been shown helpful in reducing bloating.

Apart from green tea, several other drinks might help reduce bloating:

1. Ginger tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce bloating and ease digestion. To make ginger tea, simply slice fresh ginger and steep it in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can add lemon or honey for added flavour.

2. Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea has been used for centuries to soothe digestive issues such as bloating. It helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, reducing bloating and gas. Steep a peppermint tea bag in hot water for 5-10 minutes and enjoy.

3. Lemon water

Lemon water acts as a natural diuretic, stimulating urination and reducing water retention that contributes to bloating. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it first thing in the morning.

4. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds have carminative properties that can help relax muscles in the digestive tract and decrease bloating and gas. Crush 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds and steep them in hot water for 10 minutes to make fennel tea.

5. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties that can relieve bloating and soothe the digestive system. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water for about 5 minutes and enjoy.

6. Cucumber and mint detox water

Cucumbers have high water content and act as a natural diuretic, promoting detoxification and reducing bloating. Combine thinly sliced cucumber with fresh mint leaves in a pitcher of water and let it infuse for a few hours before drinking.

7. Pineapple and ginger green smoothie

Pineapple contains enzymes called bromelain that aid digestion and reduce inflammation. Combine fresh pineapple chunks, sliced ginger, spinach, and a bit of water in a blender. Blend until smooth and enjoy.

8. Papaya and kiwi smoothie

Both papaya and kiwi contain enzymes that help break down proteins and improve digestion. Blend peeled and sliced papaya and kiwi together with a bit of water or coconut water until smooth and have it as a refreshing smoothie.

It is important to note that individual reactions may vary, and what works for one person may not work for another. If bloating persists or becomes a chronic issue, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and guidance.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional if you have chronic bloating or digestive issues to address any underlying conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.