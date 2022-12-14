Diet Tips: 10 Reasons Why You Should Add Garlic To Your Daily Diet

Garlic has a distinct flavour and has various benefits

For centuries, cooking has included garlic. Due to its antibacterial and antiseptic qualities, this herb has therapeutic and medical uses. Allicin, a substance found in garlic, is responsible for its advantageous effects. Minerals including phosphorus, zinc, potassium, and magnesium are abundant in them.

Garlic also contains large amounts of vitamins C, K, folate, niacin, and thiamine. Besides having an aromatic flavour, garlic has been proven to provide exceptional benefits to the human body. If the delicious garlic flavour is not enough to make you want to add it to your daily diet, here are 10 reasons why you must add it to your diet.

Here are 10 reasons why garlic should be a part of your daily diet:

1. Improves cardiovascular health

More people die from cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes than from practically any other disease. Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is one of the main risk factors for various illnesses. Garlic supplements have been shown in human tests to significantly lower blood pressure in those with high blood pressure.

2. Good for digestion

The addition of raw garlic to the diet helps with digestive issues. It soothes inflammation and is good for the intestines. Consuming raw garlic aids in the removal of intestinal worms. The benefit is that it kills harmful bacteria while safeguarding the beneficial ones in the stomach.

3. Increases immunity

It may be possible to prevent cold and cough infections using raw garlic. The best results come from consuming two smashed garlic cloves first thing in the morning. Garlic cloves strung on a thread and hung around the necks of children and infants are said to treat congestion symptoms.

4. May reduce bad cholesterol

The liver's ability to produce cholesterol may be reduced with the use of garlic. A meta-analysis and review of studies found that taking garlic supplements was successful in decreasing both cholesterol levels and high LDL cholesterol levels, which seem to be two causes of disease. However, more research is necessary to identify the correlation between garlic consumption and cholesterol levels.

5. Has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties

Garlic's ability to defend against viruses, bacteria, and fungi has been shown by more recent scientific research in its antimicrobial properties, largely due to allicin. Certain chemicals in garlic may prevent hazardous foreign bacteria from infecting healthy cells and may also inhibit their growth, according to research.

6. Has anti-inflammatory abilities

Garlic oil has been proven through research to have anti-inflammatory properties. Apply some garlic oil on any aching, swollen joints or muscles. It acts as a way to lessen the effects of arthritis on cartilage.

7. Improves skin health

Garlic's antioxidants and antibacterial qualities can clean up your face by eliminating the bacteria that cause acne. According to one study, applying raw garlic to pimples helps them go away. However, garlic could make your skin feel like it's burning. Before attempting this approach, especially if you are using any kind of skin care treatment, speak with your dermatologist first.

8. Has anti-cancer properties

Many studies indicate that eating garlic may help protect against cancer and several of its bioactive molecules kill or constrain the spread of cancer cells. More research is still needed to completely comprehend the anticancer activity of garlic, but for now, it is clear that it has some anticancer properties. Homemade garlic extract has been shown in studies to have anti-cancer properties both in vitro and in vivo.

9. Abundant in antioxidants

Garlic reduces oxidative stress, fights systemic inflammation, and protects against free radicals. Garlic has been shown to have more than 20 polyphenolic components, making it one of the foods that are high in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols. Foods high in antioxidants can protect your cells from oxidative stress, which lowers your risk for diseases like cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, heart disease, and others that are brought on by chronic stress and inflammation.

10. Reduces blood clotting

It has been demonstrated that compounds in garlic and also onions reduce our platelets' stickiness and have anti-clotting capabilities. These factors could protect against atherosclerosis, a condition in which the buildup of plaque causes the arteries to stiffen and narrow.

Make sure to add garlic to your daily diet if you want to take all the benefits of this magical vegetable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.