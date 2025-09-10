Diet Rules To Follow When Eating Out For A Healthy Gut

Dining out has become more convenient than ever and has become part of our everyday routines, thanks to our busy lifestyles. However, frequently eating at restaurants can have downsides, particularly regarding health. Regular consumption of foods higher in calories, unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium compared to home-cooked meals can be detrimental to health. Additionally, the appealing taste of restaurant dishes can lead to overeating without us even realizing it. This excess intake of calories and unhealthy ingredients can disrupt digestive health.

Over time, these habits can result in issues such as bloating, discomfort, and changes in gut microbiota. Fortunately, there are a few simple strategies to help maintain a healthy gut while dining out.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist, shared 7 rules he follows while eating out for a healthy, happy gut.

1. Skip ultra-processed foods

"I avoid dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives, as they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation," the expert mentioned. Opt for meals that include whole, minimally processed ingredients. Dishes rich in whole foods provide essential nutrients and fibre, supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

2. Choose lean protein

The expert recommends choosing grilled chicken, fish, or plant proteins over fried or fatty cuts as these are easier on digestion. Grilled foods are also less likely to cause acid reflux.

3. Light on the sauce

"I ask for dressings and sauces, especially creamy or buttery ones. Flavour without the digestive drama," he mentioned in the post. However, it's important to be cautious when choosing sauces, as some can be high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium.

4. Focus on vegetables

"Steamed, roasted, or raw veggies provide fibre, which is fuel for gut microbes. I skip deep-fried versions that add bloat," Dr. Sethi added. High fibre content will also keep you full for longer and help prevent overeating.

5. Choose carbs smartly

Choosing plain rice, quinoa, or baked potatoes keeps carbohydrate intake simple and light. Steer clear of buttery mashed or cheesy sides that can lead to a heavy feeling.

6. Mind the drink

Soda can trigger bloating. Most of these are also loaded with added sugars. "I stick with water or soothing herbal teas," he said.

7. Fruit-based dessert

"I trade sugar-loaded desserts for fruit-based ones like berries or sorbet," Dr. Sethis revealed. Fruit-based desserts help beat sugar cravings with minimal blood sugar spike.

While eating out can offer a delightful break from routine and a chance to enjoy delectable meals, it's important to be mindful of what and how much you're consuming for the sake of your digestion and gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.