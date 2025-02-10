Did You Know That Better Digestion Can Help Lower Cholesterol? Nutritionist Explains

High cholesterol has become a common issue today, especially with poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy eating habits. Even younger people are dealing with this problem. So, what can you do to lower your cholesterol? Well, do not worry — Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has a helpful tip. She recently posted on Instagram to explain how better digestion can actually help lower cholesterol. She asks, "Did you know that better digestion can help lower cholesterol?"

Now, you are probably wondering how to improve digestion. Anjali suggests apple cider vinegar (ACV) can play a big role in this. She shares that there are several ways to consume ACV, but one simple method is mixing 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in half a glass of water. Sip this with your meals to create an acidic environment that promotes better digestion. This easy habit can improve fat breakdown, boost digestion and eventually help lower cholesterol levels.

In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, “This tiny habit can make a big impact on your heart health and metabolism! Try it today on any one in the family who has high cholesterol along with poor digestion. Check cholesterol levels after 2 months.”

Apart from improving digestion and lowering cholesterol levels, apple cider vinegar (ACV) offers a range of other health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar provides many benefits, such as

1. Kills bad bacteria

Apple cider vinegar helps eliminate harmful bacteria in your body while also supporting the health of beneficial bacteria. It plays a key role in maintaining gut health by improving your microbiome balance.

2. Helps manage diabetes

It can help lower blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. However, it should not be relied on alone – maintaining a healthy diet and avoiding refined carbs and sugars is essential for managing blood sugar.

3. Supports weight loss

Studies suggest a link between daily consumption of apple cider vinegar and weight loss. It promotes satiety and makes you feel full and reduces the likelihood of unnecessary snacking.

4. Improves skin health

Apple cider vinegar can work wonders for common skin issues like acne, as well as conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Thanks to its antibacterial properties, it helps combat the bacteria that can lead to breakouts.

5. Boosts dental health

It contributes to overall dental health by acting as a natural mouthwash to combat bad breath, thanks to its antibacterial benefits. However, it's important to dilute it before use, as the acidity could otherwise harm your teeth.

Add apple cider vinegar to your diet today to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.