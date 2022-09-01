7 Reasons Why You Must Consume Apple Cider Vinegar Daily

Apple cider vinegar improves skin health and reduces acne

Apple cider vinegar as the name suggests is prepared from fermenting apples. This acidic goodness has achieved a lot of praise universally. Apple cider vinegar is often considered exceptionally healthy similar to lemon water and green tea.

This apple cider vinegar is enriched with numerous nutrients and provides us with various benefits. Although, it has proven to have certain side effects and must be consumed responsibly. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar daily.

7 benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar daily:

1. Kills bad bacteria

Similar to other probiotic foods, apple cider vinegar has a positive impact on our bodies' bacteria. While it kills off bad bacteria that might poorly affect our health, it also improves the health of our preexisting bacteria. It also helps improve the health of our gut bacteria.

2. Helps manage diabetes

Apple cider vinegar can help lower blood sugar levels. This can help pre-diabetics and even people that have diabetes. However, apple cider vinegar may not be helpful single-handedly. You must also manage your diet and avoid refined carbs and sugar.

3. Helps in weight loss

Many reliable studies have shown a link between the daily consumption of apple cider vinegar and weight loss. One of the main factors that help make us lose weight with apple cider vinegar is satiation. Studies show apple cider vinegar may provide feelings of fullness which can help us avoid unnecessary snacking.

4. Improves skin health

Apple cider vinegar helps improve regular acne and everyday skin issues. In addition to this, apple cider vinegar has also shown significant improvement in various other skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, etc. It also has anti-bacterial properties that can help fight off bacteria that often cause acne.

5. Improves dental health

Apple cider vinegar has been proven to improve our overall dental health. Apple cider vinegar may even be consumed and used as a mouthwash. The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar can help fight off bad breath. Although, apple cider vinegar must always be consumed and used in a diluted form. Direct apple cider vinegar may be too harsh and acidic and may do more harm than good.

6. Helps treat acne

As discussed above, apple cider vinegar has exceptional anti-bacterial properties. This can help us prevent acne caused by bacteria. Apple cider vinegar also improves gut health which may be another reason for poor skin.

7. Prevents cell damage

Apple cider vinegar is extremely rich in various nutrients as well as antioxidants. Foods rich in antioxidants help protect our skin from oxidative damage. This results in better health of our cells and can help lower oxidative cell damage.

In conclusion, adding apple cider vinegar to your morning routine can help improve your health. However, be it weight loss or diabetes, apple cider vinegar is not a one-step solution. Apple cider vinegar is only helpful if incorporated with a healthy lifestyle and a well-balanced diet. As mentioned, apple cider vinegar should be consumed in a diluted form and may be damaging if consumed in a concentrated form.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.