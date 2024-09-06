Diabetes: Why Diabetics Should Try Weight Training

Incorporating weight training into a diabetic's routine offers a multitude of benefits

Diabetics can greatly benefit from exercising, including weight training. Regular physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to use glucose more efficiently, which lowers blood sugar levels. Weight training, in particular, enhances muscle mass and strength, providing a larger storage capacity for glucose and improving overall metabolism. Additionally, weight training reduces body fat, which is crucial for reducing insulin resistance, and helps maintain cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and improving circulation. Keep reading as we share a list of benefits diabetics can achieve from weight training.

7 Health benefits of weight training for diabetics

1. Improved insulin sensitivity

Weight training helps enhance insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to use glucose more effectively. This occurs because muscle contractions during resistance exercises increase the uptake of glucose from the blood, thereby lowering blood sugar levels. Improved insulin sensitivity reduces the need for external insulin or medication, which is particularly beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

2. Better blood sugar control

Consistent weight training can help stabilise blood sugar levels by increasing muscle mass, which acts as a larger reservoir for glucose storage. This enhanced storage capacity helps in reducing spikes in blood sugar levels, especially after meals. Better blood sugar control decreases the risk of diabetic complications such as nerve damage, cardiovascular issues, and kidney problems.

3. Increased muscle mass and strength

Diabetics often suffer from muscle loss or weakness due to poor blood sugar control. Weight training counteracts this by promoting muscle growth and strength. Stronger muscles improve overall metabolism and functional capacity, making daily tasks easier and reducing the risk of falls or injuries that could exacerbate diabetes-related complications.

4. Reduced body fat

Weight training helps reduce body fat, particularly visceral fat, which is linked to insulin resistance. Lower body fat levels reduce the amount of fat in and around vital organs, improving metabolic health and decreasing the body's inflammatory response. This reduction in inflammation can enhance glucose metabolism and reduce the severity of diabetes symptoms.

5. Lowered blood pressure

Diabetics are at a higher risk of developing hypertension. Weight training helps reduce blood pressure by improving heart health and increasing arterial flexibility. As the heart becomes stronger and more efficient, it can pump blood with less effort, thereby reducing overall blood pressure. Lower blood pressure levels contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, which is crucial for diabetics.

6. Improved cardiovascular health

While weight training is primarily an anaerobic activity, it also has cardiovascular benefits. It strengthens the heart muscle and improves circulation, which helps prevent cardiovascular complications common in diabetics. Improved blood flow enhances nutrient delivery and waste removal, supporting overall metabolic health and reducing the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

7. Enhanced mental health

Weight training releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators that reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. This mental health boost is particularly beneficial for diabetics, who often face psychological challenges due to the chronic nature of their condition. Better mental health can lead to improved adherence to diabetes management plans and a healthier lifestyle overall.

Incorporating weight training into a diabetic's routine offers a multitude of benefits, from improved glucose control to better mental health, making it a valuable addition to diabetes management strategies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.