Diabetes & Weight Loss: Dos & Donts If You Have Diabetes

Mediterranean diet is encouraged for diabetics trying to lose weight

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in India. Diabetes may be identified at birth or may even be developed due to a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. Diabetes may also be caused due to obesity. On the other hand, having diabetes may cause obesity.

Having diabetes can also affect the daily routine of a diabetic. Diabetes may not be curable but proper diet and exercise can help manage it and even reverse it in some cases. In this article, we discuss the do's and don'ts if you wish to lose weight as a diabetic.

Do's

1. Start gradually

Diabetes has proven to affect one's cardiovascular and overall health. It is ideal to incorporate working out gradually. Similarly, you must not go on a stringent diet right away.

2. Pay attention to your mental health

Trying to lose weight takes physical and mental strength. If you are a diabetic and obese, it is ideal to skew professional help to help you guide through your journey.

3. Exercise

This goes without saying. Working out at least 5 times a week is essential if you are trying to lose weight. Extra fat around the belly hinders the effects of insulin on our blood sugar.

4. Watch what you eat

Our diet plays just as important a role as our workout routine. If you are a diabetic trying to lose weight, you must be watchful of what you eat.

5. DASH diet

DASH is a popular diet that stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Although it focuses on lowering blood pressure, these foods have also proven to help manage diabetes.

6. Mediterranean diet

Similar to the DASH diet, the Mediterranean diet has been proven beneficial for people with diabetes. This diet consists of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and other animal-alternative protein foods.

Don'ts

1. Don't go overboard

As discussed previously, the key to a successful weight loss journey is to stay consistent and increase the pace gradually. Going overboard might do more harm than good to your health.

2. Don't skip meals

People often skip meals in order to control their calorie intake but that is extremely unhealthy. It is essential for diabetics to consume all 3 meals at the right time and this must be followed even when you are trying to lose weight.

3. Don't skip on carbs

Similar to skipping meals, many people skip consuming enough carbs. Fibre may be considered less important but that is incorrect. Eating whole grains and other foods rich in soluble fibre is encouraged for diabetics.

4. Don't intermittent fast

Unlike DASH and the Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting may not be fit for diabetics trying to lose weight. Long hours of fasting and skipping meals can affect insulin levels and blood sugar.

5. Don't try diet pills

Consuming diet pills that are not approved by FSSAI or other official bodies are unfit for everyone. Diet pills in general may clash with the functioning of diabetes medication and must not be consumed unless approved by a doctor.

6. Don't eat pre-prepared foods

Preprepared foods such as junk, ultra-processed, canned, and other foods are very rich in trans fats, saturated fats, and other components that may worsen your diabetes.

In conclusion, weight loss is largely fuelled by diet and exercise. How often you eat and work out is just as important as what you eat and how you exercise. Along with these tips, make sure to stay consistent. Discuss your weight loss goals with your doctor, family member, or friend so they can help you stay on track.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.