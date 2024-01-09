Diabetes: These Herbs Can Help Reduce Sugar Cravings

By incorporating these herbs to your diet, you can reduce sugar cravings

Certain herbs have been studied for their potential effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control in individuals with diabetes. Sugar cravings are typically influenced by a variety of factors, including physiological, psychological, and environmental factors. Fortunately, certain herbs can help reduce sugar cravings. Read on as we share a list of same.

10 Herbs that will help reduce your sugar cravings:

1. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fibre that can slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream and help control blood sugar levels. This can help reduce sugar cravings and improve glycemic control in people with diabetes.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels. By stabilising blood sugar, cinnamon can reduce cravings for sugary foods and improve overall health in individuals with diabetes.

3. Gymnema sylvestre

This herb has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for its ability to reduce sugar cravings. Gymnema Sylvestre helps block the taste of sweetness in the mouth, decreasing the desire for sugary foods, and supporting healthy blood sugar levels.

4. Dandelion root

Dandelion root acts as a natural diuretic and helps detoxify the liver. By supporting liver health, it can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce sugar cravings.

5. Licorice root

Licorice root contains compounds that can help regulate blood sugar levels. It can also provide a sweet taste without the negative effects of sugar, reducing cravings and supporting individuals with diabetes.

6. Holy Basil

Holy Basil, also known as Tulsi, has anti diabetic properties and can help stabilise blood sugar levels. By reducing fluctuations in blood sugar, it can diminish the desire for sugary foods and promote overall health in individuals with diabetes.

7. Milk thistle

Milk thistle is a powerful herb that supports liver function and aids in detoxification. It can help improve insulin resistance and control sugar cravings by enhancing the liver's ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

8. Nettle leaf

Nettle leaf is rich in minerals and nutrients that can support blood sugar regulation. It also aids in reducing inflammation in the body, which is often associated with diabetes. By addressing inflammation, it can help reduce sugar cravings and improve overall health.

9. Stevia

Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia plant. It is significantly sweeter than sugar but has a negligible effect on blood sugar levels. By using stevia as a sugar substitute, individuals with diabetes can reduce cravings while maintaining control over their blood sugar levels.

10. Neem

Neem has been used in traditional medicine to help control diabetes and reduce sugar cravings. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity, and supports digestion, promoting overall health in individuals with diabetes.

Overall, these herbs can help reduce sugar cravings in several ways. They can regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce liver toxicity, and support overall health. By incorporating these herbs into their daily routine, individuals with diabetes can better manage their condition and reduce their desire for sugary foods. However, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating new herbs into your diabetes management plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.