Diabetes Symptoms: Numbness Or Pain In Hands Can Be A Sign Of Type-2 Diabetes; Know All Signs And Symptoms

Type-2 diabetes is a chronic condition which changes the way your body uses insulin. It disables your body to use insulin the way it should. If left uncontrolled type-2 diabetes can cause several complications. It is extremely important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid any possible complications of type-2 diabetes. Early diagnosis can help in controlling the condition on time. It will help you manage blood sugar levels effectively. You may experience various symptoms. One of the early signs of type-2 diabetes is visible in hands and fingers. If you experience stiffness and twitching of fingers, these can be signs of type-2 diabetes.

Type-2 diabetes symptoms: Do not miss these signs

High blood sugar levels can affect your hands. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can contribute to poor blood circulation which can also damage the nerves. This further results in pain, sensation of tingling and even numbness of hands and feet. This condition is known as neuropathy. If left untreated this condition can become worse and affect various organs further.

Other symptoms of type-2 diabetes

1. Frequent thirst

Hugh blood sugar levels can make you urinate more frequently as your kidneys try to remove sugar as much as possible. Increased urination can make you drink more water. You may feel thirsty more than usual. If you do not drink enough water you may also experience dehydration.

2. Blurry vision

Your vision can also get affected by poor blood sugar levels. Excess of sugar can damage the blood vessels in the eyes. It can result in blurry vision. This increase in blood sugar levels if left uncontrolled can lead to permanent vision loss.

3. Constant fatigue

You may also feel tired and fatigued due to type-2 diabetes. It can affect your energy levels and make it difficult to complete day to day tasks. Constant tiredness and fatigue is an early sign of type-2 diabetes.

4. Dark patches on skin

You can also notice sign of type-2 diabetes on your skin. You may notice dark patches on certain areas like neck or armpits.

5. Slow healing of wounds

Easy bruising or slow healing of wounds is a sign of type-2 diabetes. Poor blood circulation can make your wounds take longer than usual to heal.

