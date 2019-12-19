Diabetes Diet: Best And Worst Drinks For Diabetics; Choose Wisely To Control Your Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet: Drink more water throughout the day

Diabetes diet plan an important role in managing blood sugar levels. The foods and drinks you consume can strongly affect your blood sugar levels. Controlling blood sugar levels is extremely important to manage diabetes. Healthy blood sugar levels can also help you control the complications associated with diabetes. Most drinks are loaded with added sugar which can affect your blood sugar levels majorly. If you a diabetic you must understand what to eat and avoid. Along with the right food choose the right drink to effectively manage blood sugar levels. Most drinks may seem harmless but can affect your health in many ways. A diabetic needs to be extra careful while choosing the right drink throughout the day. Here are some best and worst drinks for diabetics.

Diabetes diet: Best and worst drinks for diabetics

Best drinks

1. Water

Enough water consumption is extremely necessary for your body and its functioning. According to studies those who consume more water throughout that day have been reported with controlled blood sugar levels as compared to those who don't. A diabetic must consume enough water throughout the day. You can also add lemon or herbs to your water.

Diabetes diet: Drinking enough water can help you manage blood sugar levels

2. Vegetable juice

Vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients. If you are diabetic you can add vegetable juices to your diet which will not affect your blood sugar levels as well as give you other health benefits. You can combine green leafy vegetables with other vegetables to prepare healthy juice.

3. Tea

You can choose herbal teas if you are a diabetic. Teas are better than sugar-loaded drinks. Prepare herbal tea with amazing health benefits. Starting your day with a hot cup of herbal tea is a healthy practice you must choose.

Worst drinks

1. Alcoholic drinks

Drinking alcohol is associated with health issues which can make it difficult for you to manage diabetes. Try avoiding drinking as much as possible.

Alcoholic drink are not healthy for diabetics

2. Energy drinks

Energy drinks are also loaded with many health issues. Diabetics should avoid energy drinks as much as possible.

3. Packed fruit juices

Packed fruit juices are loaded with sugar and artificial sugar. Diabetics should strictly avoid packed juices. If you want to consume fruit juice, then only choose fresh fruit juice with no sugar. But it is always advised to eat whole fruit instead of juice as you would require too much fruit to prepare one single serving. Juices are also deprived of fibre which should be avoided.

