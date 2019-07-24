Blood Glucose Management: Here's How You Should Manage Blood Glucose Levels After Stroke

Not having diabetes medicine on time can lead to high blood glucose

Highlights You should measure your blood glucose levels when you feel sick Feeling thirsty could be a sign of high blood glucose levels Avoid refined carbs and desserts to prevent rapid blood sugar spikes

High blood glucose levels or hyperglycemia is common in acute ischemic stroke patients. Hyperglycemia can show worse outcomes when compared to normal blood sugar levels. Doctors with expertise in stroke have debated if intensive glucose management after acute ischemic stroke can lead to better outcomes or not. But a new study in JAMA has found that aggressive methods are no better than standard approaches for blood glucose management. It was found that intense glucose therapy can increase risk of very low blood glucose, a condition known as hypglycemia. It required higher levels of care such as better supervision from nursing staff, as compared to the standard treatment protocols. The study was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Blood glucose management: Tips and tricks to follow

Blood glucose management may require regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. Your blood glucose levels are too high if it shows higher than 240.

1. High blood sugar can occur in case you are not having diabetes medicine on time and are living a poor lifestyle. Not exercising, overeating too many carbs, regular consumption of alcohol or eating sugary foods or desserts can lead to high blood glucose levels.

Consumption of junk food can increase blood glucose levels

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Being sick, suffering from infection or being under too much stress can lead to increase in blood sugar levels. In times when you are sick or are having an infection, do test your blood and take insulin or diabetes medicines on time.

3. In case you feel too thirsty or thirsty, have blurry vision or are losing weight too quickly, it may be because of high blood glucose.

4. Very high blood glucose levels can make you feel stick to your stomach. You might even faint or throw up. It can result in too much fluid loss from your body.

Very high blood glucose levels can make you feel sick to your stomach

Photo Credit: iStock

Make sure you test your blood glucose levels regularly. On times when you are feeling unwell, it is a must-do practice. If you blood sugar is above 300 for two times in a row, you need to visit your doctor. It may either require changing insulin shots or diabetes medication.

Besides, an effective way to manage your blood glucose levels is by living a healthy lifestyle. Eat healthy foods and definitely fewer refined carbs (as they result in rapid blood sugar spike). Sugary foods, desserts, aerated drinks and tetra pack fruit juices are completely off the table. Include exercise in your daily routine and maintain a healthy weight. Minimum 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise and 90 minutes of high intensity exercise in a week are necessary for healthy blood glucose levels and diabetes management. Quit smoking and cut down on alcohol intake. Take less stress and try to get a good night's sleep.

All these steps together can help in managing blood glucose levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

