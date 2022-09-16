Diabetes: Are Black Rice Beneficial For Diabetics

Diabetes: Black rice can aid weight loss which lowers risk of diabetes

For the management of diabetes, a healthy diet plan is essential. People with diabetes are recommended to avoid items like sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates, trans fats, dried fruits, etc. that may cause their blood sugar levels to jump. The healthiest foods for diabetics are ones that are high in fibre, healthy fats, and protein while being low in carbs and sugar.

Black rice is one of the less well-known but healthy foods for diabetes. According to Ayurvedic doctors, consuming black rice helps fend off diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and even weight gain. In this article, we discuss how black rice may be beneficial for people with diabetes.

Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a variety of rice that is grown in a small handful of countries. The reason it is named forbidden is that it was once only grown in small quantities for the use of the affluent classes. However, it has now grown for many years in India's southern and northeastern regions. Black rice, on the other hand, is rich in health advantages and is therefore a good source for vegetarians.

Here are things to know about black rice and its benefits on our bodies:

1. It is healthier than other rice

There are times when rice receives a bad rap when it comes to nutrition and health. Although rice is a staple in Indian cuisine, persons with diabetes frequently avoid eating it since it includes starchy carbs that can suddenly raise blood sugar levels after meals. But white rice is the exception. The fact that black rice is a far healthier option for diabetics is not widely known.

2. Might aid in weight loss

While weight gain can cause or worsen diabetes. Weight loss has been known to improve diabetes symptoms and lower severity. One of the main reasons white rice is advised to be avoided is because weight gain might have a detrimental impact on your condition. Black rice, on the other hand, can assist you in maintaining a healthy weight.

3. Improves overall heart health

It is well known that black rice benefits heart health. Furthermore, it helps lower LDL, generally known as bad cholesterol and is a major contributor to cardiovascular disorders. It has been demonstrated to preserve healthy heart health as a result.

4. Lowers risk of diabetes

Even if you don't have diabetes, you can still consume black rice. Due to its high fibre and magnesium content, it can lessen your chance of developing diabetes by keeping your blood sugar stable.

Besides these factors, there are various other aspects and qualities of black rice that make it an ideal addition to your diet as a pre-diabetic or diabetic. Some of them are, strong disease-preventing antioxidants, dietary fibre, protein, and iron are all abundant in black rice. Anthocyanins, a class of flavonoid plant pigments that have potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties, give this kind of rice its distinctive black-purple hue. Anthocyanins have the ability to combat free radicals, protect diabetics' cells from cellular damage, and reduce inflammation.

Black rice contains a lot of fibre, which the body digests gradually. As a result, the gradual release of glucose into the blood helps avoid any unexpected rises in blood sugar levels. Fibre helps you consume fewer calories by prolonging your sensation of fullness. This lessens the risk of diabetes by reducing obesity.

Hence, it would make a great and healthy addition to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.