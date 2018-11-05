Dhanteras 2018: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Copper Vessel This Dhanteras

This year Dhanteras falls on November 5.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the first day of the five day long Diwali festival. On this auspicious day Hindus worship the God of wealth, Kubera. Devotees on this significant occasion pay their respects and worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. This year Dhanteras falls on November 5. During Dhanteras, it is a common practice for people to clean and decorate their houses. In many households, with a mixture of rice and flour, imprints of little feet are drawn on the floor. Friends and families meet and indulge in the festivities. There is also a custom of buying gold or silver during Dhanteras. People usually buy gold, silver, jewelry and steel or copper utensils for their family, relatives and friends.

This Dhanteras buy a copper for yourself. Copper is considered as an essential mineral for our body. Storing water overnight in a copper vessel and drinking it in the morning helps in improving the overall health of the body. When water is stored in a copper vessel the copper gently leeches into the water and offers numerous health benefits. The best part about this water is that it never becomes stale. Water can be stored in the vessel for long periods of time.

5 Reasons why you should drink water from a copper vessel:

1. Weight loss:

This is the simplest and most effective way if you want to lose weight. If diet just does not seem to be helping you shed those extra kilos, try drinking water stored in a copper vessel on a regular basis. Apart from aiding in digestive health to perform better, copper also helps your body break down fat and eliminate it more efficiently.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties:

Copper has anti-inflammatory properties which help in arthritis and other joint pains. This vessel is especially great to relieve aches and pain caused due to inflamed joints. Additionally, copper also strengthens bones and immune system, making it the perfect home remedy for arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Arthritis and inflamed joints:

Copper has certain anti-inflammatory properties. Copper vessel is great to relieve aches and pains caused due to inflamed joints like in the case of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Apart from that, copper also has bone and immune system strengthening properties, making it the perfect remedy for arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. This is where drinking water infused with copper is a great way to find relief from the aches and pains of these diseases.

4. Kills bacteria:

Copper is known to be oligodynamic in nature i.e the sterilizing effect of metals on bacteria. This can destroy bacteria very effectively. It is effective against the bacteria that are commonly found in our environment and tend to cause severe illnesses in the human body. Apart from this it is also known to help prevent common water borne diseases like diarrhea, dysentery and jaundice. The mineral copper has been considered as the cheapest solution to clean water in places that do not have a good sanitation system.

5. Helps heal wounds faster:

Copper is widely known for its immense anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. The essential mineral is a great way to heal wounds quickly. As an added benefit, copper is also known to boost your immunity and aid in the production of new cells. But the healing properties do not cease with helping the body externally. Copper is also known to help heal wounds within the body, especially the stomach. This makes copper a very effective healing agent.

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.