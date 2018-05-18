Depression In Male Partner May Lower Pregnancy Chances: 7 Helpful Tips To Keep Depression At Bay

Chances of conception were 60% lower in couples where the male partner suffered from depression

A study found that among the couples getting treated for infertility, the chances of conception were lower where the male partner suffered from depression . The chances of conception were 60% lower in couples where there was depression in the male partner as compared to those where there was no sign of depression. However, the risk of conception was not influenced by depression in the female partner. Additionally, the use of non-selective serotonin antidepressants was also linked to the same and higher risk of pregnancy loss in women being treated for infertility . Another study showed that out of the total number of men seeking an IVF treatment, 50% suffered from depression.

For any person who suffers from depression, this condition is defined as a deep and dark hole which is not easy to come out of. Trust us; it is more disturbing than what it sounds like. This severe and life-altering condition takes a negative toll on your happiness and emotional well-being. Millions all over the world are dealing with this condition but most of them are either unaware of it or too ashamed to accept it. Stress management techniques and some simple lifestyle alternations can help you deal with this condition in a much better way.



Here's a list of the 7 best tips which can help you keep depression at bay. Take a look.

1. Exercise regularly

Exercising is a great way to keep your body and mind moving. It prevents you from spending too much time thinking about depressing stuff and keeps you in a good state of health, both mentally and physically. It increases your body temperature which helps your nervous system stay calm and releases the feel-good hormone endorphin. Try hitting the gym daily or go for a walk or practice yoga; anything according to your convenience. Remember that the best way to keep depression away is to focus on your fitness.

Depression: Exercising is a great way to keep your body and mind moving

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Spend lesser time on social media

Let's admit it, we all spend way too much time on social media. And to your surprise, it is one of the most important causes of depression and low self-esteem. We are not asking you to completely give up on social media, but cutting down the amount of time you spend on social media can be quite helpful. Go online only for a purpose and avoid logging in to social media multiple times a day. Deleting social media apps from your smartphone can also be helpful.

3. Try to build stronger relationships

When in depression, it is your peers and your relationships that can come to your rescue. What you need during that hard time is their support. Build strong relationships with the people around you and have an active social life. This will prevent depression in the first place itself. Regular connectivity with your friends and family can help you keep busy. Attending social events can also be quite helpful; it can help you make new hobbies.

Depression: Building strong relationships is a good way to keep depression away

Photo Credit: iStock Depression: Building strong relationships is a good way to keep depression away

4. Minimize your choices

Research shows that having too many choices can also put a great deal of stress on your mind and affect your quality of life. For example, an inability to find the perfect outfit for college or office can be quite stressful. So keep your dressing plans and meal menus in advance.

5. Get enough sleep

It is lack of sleep which affects your mental health to a great extent. It disrupts your quality of life and exposes you to stress, both mental and physical. Insomniacs have a 10 times greater risk of depression as compared to others who sleep well.

Depression: Getting adequate sleep is a great way to keep depression away

Depression: Getting adequate sleep is a great way to keep depression away

6. Identify your triggers

Some situations and things can trigger depression symptoms. So to begin with, it is important for you to figure out these triggers, take note of them and try to avoid them as much as possible. This will help you keep away from depression.



7. Watch your diet

The food that you eat reflects on your body and your mind. While alcohol and caffeine can induce a sense of unhappiness, a nutritious diet can have the opposite effect. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains and fish can help you stay healthier and happier, thereby keeping depression at bay.

Depression: A healthy diet can help you stay happy and healthy

Photo Credit: iStock Depression: A healthy diet can help you stay happy and healthy

