Dementia: Following A Mediterranean Diet May Be Beneficial For People With Dementia Or At The Risk Of

The Mediterranean diet may be beneficial in boosting our brain health along with overall health

According to a recent study, a diet high in seafood, fruit, vegetables, nuts, and olive oil may reduce the incidence of dementia.

According to a report published on Monday in the medical journal BMC Medicine, an analysis of data from more than 60,000 seniors showed that choosing to follow a Mediterranean diet lowers a person's risk of developing dementia by almost one quarter, even among those with genes that put that at greater risk.

The important lesson to be learned from this study is that eating more is still beneficial, even for those who have a higher hereditary risk. A diet similar to the Mediterranean diet may lower the risk of dementia. In this article, we discuss how this diet may be beneficial for better cognitive health.

Can the diet reduce dementia risk?

Increased amounts of proteins in the brain that protect brain cells from harm may assist to guard against some of the damage to brain cells associated with Alzheimer's disease. This protection may come from high levels of antioxidants from a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Alzheimer's disease is linked to inflammation in the brain, albeit in this context we refer to chemical alterations in the immune system of the brain rather than swelling. There are theories that the diet lessens the inflammation's symptoms. The diet is also connected to decreased cholesterol levels, which, according to current study, may be linked to issues with memory and cognition.

Regardless of a person's genetic risk, this diet had a protective impact against dementia, therefore adopting this lifestyle is probably advantageous for those who want to make healthy food choices and lower their chance of developing dementia.

The researchers evaluated participants' adherence to the Mediterranean diet using two criteria and took into account each participant's genetic susceptibility to dementia. There were 882 occurrences of dementia over almost ten years, however individuals who adhered to a strict Mediterranean diet had a 23% reduced risk of getting the disease than those who ate differently.

Several studies have shown how eating a balanced, healthy diet can lower the risk of cognitive deterioration. The data, however, is significantly less conclusive for certain diets.

This recent study contributes to the broader picture, although it only used data from individuals who were White, British, or Irish in heritage. More investigation is required to build on its promising findings and see whether these stated benefits apply to minority communities, where dementia has historically been widely misunderstood and stigmatised and where there is a lack of knowledge about how people might lower their risk.

Although there is presently no cure-all to stop dementia in its tracks, maintaining a healthy heart through proper diet, regular exercise, and quitting smoking can help safeguard the brain from conditions linked to dementia.

What does the Mediterranean include?

The main focus of the Mediterranean diet is plant-based cuisine. Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and a few nuts should make up the majority of each meal. Extra virgin olive oil is heavily promoted. Butter and other fats are hardly often, if ever, consumed. Refined sugar and flour-based confections and products are uncommon.

The only time meat appears is typically to spice a dish. Eggs, dairy, and poultry may be included in meals instead, but in far lesser amounts than in the typical Western diet. Fish, which is a staple and rich in brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, is another.

Although while the results from this analysis of several studies is very encouraging, it is important to note that other recent, significant studies have not revealed trends that are similar. It's also critical to acknowledge that because the studies were observational rather than experimental, they cannot demonstrate a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

This suggests that people who eat a Mediterranean-style diet may generally have healthier lives; hence, the difference in memory and thinking issues may result from this, rather than from the diet itself.

