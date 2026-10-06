Dengue cases continue to rise in Delhi even during the post-monsoon period. According to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the national capital has recorded 98 fresh dengue cases in the first week of October, taking the cumulative tally so far this year to 695. Delhi recorded 286 dengue cases and 124 malaria cases in September - the highest monthly figures for both diseases so far this year, reports PTI.

According to the weekly vector-borne disease report for the week ending October 3, Delhi recorded 98 dengue and 23 malaria cases in October so far, taking the cumulative number of malaria cases this year to 266. No deaths due to dengue and malaria have been reported in the city in 2026 so far.

Why do dengue cases continue to rise post-monsoon?

Most parts of India see a sharp rise in dengue cases during monsoon. However, several factors contribute to a spike in mosquito-borne disease post-monsoon.

The immediate post-monsoon period leaves behind thousands of undisturbed, clean water pockets where the Aedes aegypti mosquito population explodes. Aedes mosquitoes strictly prefer clean, stagnant water over dirty sewage water to lay their eggs.

Additionally, as the humid post-monsoon heat continues, residents keep air coolers and air conditioners running, leaving hidden trays filled with standing water.

Humid weather

During late September and October, Delhi experiences a transition period where the temperature hovers around 28C to 32C alongside relative humidity levels averaging 60% to 70%. This specific climate profile dramatically accelerates the mosquito lifecycle, leading to population spikes.

Delayed monsoon departures

In recent years, Delhi has seen erratic weather shifts and late-departing monsoons, which stretch the vector-breeding timeline. Furthermore,

health experts warn that these shifting weather patterns have caused dengue to transition from a strictly seasonal post-monsoon outbreak into an almost year-round public health challenge

Dengue symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Dengue symptoms can vary from mild to severe. Common signs and symptoms include:

1. High fever

2. Severe headache

3. Pain behind the eyes

4. Joint and muscle pain

5. Nausea and vomiting

6. Fatigue

7. Skin rash

When to see a doctor

It is essential to seek medical attention if you experience any of the following:

Fever lasting more than two days, especially if accompanied by other symptoms

Severe abdominal pain or tenderness

Persistent vomiting

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing

Bleeding from the gums or nose, or substantial bruising

Fatigue or restlessness

Any signs of dehydration like dry mouth, reduced urination

Complications of dengue

Dengue can sometimes lead to severe complications, including:

Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF), which is characterised by bleeding, blood plasma leakage, and a drop in platelet count.

Dengue shock syndrome, which is a severe form of dengue that can result in multi-organ failure and death if not treated promptly.

These serious forms of dengue usually occur after the fever has started to subside, around 3-7 days after the onset. It's crucial to monitor symptoms closely, especially in the days after a high fever, and to seek immediate medical help if any alarming signs develop. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes and reduce risks of severe complications.

The PTI report has also mentioned that in Delhi, domestic breeding checkers have conducted more than 3.18 crore house visits so far this year and detected mosquito breeding in over 1.89 lakh households.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.