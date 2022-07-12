Dehydration In Summer: Here's How To Increase Your Water Intake Effortlessly

Detox water is a fun and easy way to increase water intake

Extreme heat in the hot summer weather can take a toll on our overall health. Dehydration is one of the most common diseases one may be prone to during summer. Dehydration refers to a severe lack of water in the body.

Dehydration may be caused due to various factors such as lack of drinking enough water, excessive sweating, staying under the sun, and so on. Excessive sweating may be the main cause of dehydration in summer.

It is no surprise that the lack of water in the body may be curbed through drinking water. An average human is expected to drink about 2.7 to 3.7 liters of water a day. Meaning, that a person must consume about 10-14 glasses of water daily.

Drinking 10-14 glasses of water may be difficult and boring for most people. However, it is necessary. We can draw out this water through various other drinks and foods. In this article, we discuss simple ways through which you can increase your water intake effortlessly.

10 ways to increase water intake easily:

1. Eat water-rich vegetables

Various vegetables are rich in water. Adding vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cucumbers, beans, cabbage, lettuce, onions, and so on are water-rich and very high in nutrients as well.

2. Set reminders

Setting reminders for drinking water throughout the day can help you better manage your water intake. One may get busy with their day and forget to drink king water and reminders help solve this issue.

3. Have coconut water

Coconut water is one of the best replacements for water. It is made up mostly of water and has various other benefits and high-nutritive value.

4. Try detox water

Detox water is a healthy alternative to water and may even aid weight loss. This detoxifying water is prepared by incorporating healthy fruits, vegetables, and herbs into the water. This water is kept overnight to help water soak in all the nutrients of these ingredients.

5. Download a tracker

Many health-entered or weight-loss help apps can help you track your water intake and other factors that constitute your good health. This can help you keep track of how much water you have consumed and how much you need to consume.

6. Always carry a water bottle

One may opt for unhealthy drinks due to lack of water or may not drink the water due to the lack of it. Carrying a water bottle can help keep your water intake on track.

7. Add ingredients to your water

Drinking plain water can be boring, Adding other healthy ingredients such as mint, lemon, honey, and so on can help increase your water intake.

8. Drink natural fruit juices

Various fruits have high water content. Fruits such as apples, watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, and so on are very rich in water and various other nutrients.

9. Drink water before eating

The signal sent by our body for hunger is the same as for thirst. This can cause confusion and you might end up eating instead of providing water to your body.

10. Drink water in bed

Drinking water right after waking up and before going to bed has shown exceptional benefits to the human body and is highly encouraged.

In conclusion, drinking 12 glasses of water. May not be as tough as you might think. Through active steps, you can effortlessly add correct water intake into your routine. Drinking ample water not only cures you of dehydration but boosts the healthy functioning of your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.