Dark Circles: 10 Home Remedies That Always Work

Dark circles can be quite discomforting. Not only can they make you look tired, they can also make you appear older than you are. No wonder dark circles are one of the most dreaded side effects of being overworked or under-slept. Dark circles are common in elderly, but there are also some who have a genetic predisposition the this condition. Allergies, being excessively tired, strain in the eyes, exposure to the sun and dehydration are common causes of dark circles.

But fret not as there are simple yet effective home remedies that can help you get rid of dark circles in a jiffy. Read below to know all of them!

Dark circles: Home remedies that are a must-try

1. Cold compress: Cold compresses can help in reducing the swelling and shrink dilated blood vessels. Applying cold compress can also be helpful in reducing puffiness caused by dark circles. All you need to do is wrap ice cubes in a washed cloth and rub it around the eyes. If cold compress makes you feel uncomfortable, you can simply wash a piece of cotton cloth or a handkerchief with cold water and apply under your eyes. You can try this for a few minutes every day for effective results.

2. Soaked tea bags: This is another effective home remedy for dark circles. Caffeine and other antioxidants in tea can stimulate blood circulation and reduce retention of liquid in the skin. You can soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes, then chill them in a refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once cold, apply them under your eyes for 15 to 20 minutes for effective results.

3. Sleep well: A good night's sleep is crucial for not just preventing and treating dark circles, but also for overall good health. Lack of sleep can lead to hormonal imbalance, high blood pressure, increased stress and even weight gain. Try getting 8 hours of sleep every day to naturally reduce dark circles.

4. Cucumbers: Cucumbers are naturally chilling and hydrating in nature. They can improve blood circulation in your under-eye area and reduce dark circles. Take two slices of cucumber and place them on your eye lids. Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash with water. Repeat this every day for effective results.

5. Rose water: Before you try rose water for reducing dark circles, make sure you do a patch test to see if it suits your skin. Apply rose water with a cotton ball under your eyes to reduce dark circles naturally.

6. Cold milk: Lactic acid in milk can be beneficial in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and even dark circles. Dab cotton ball soaked in milk under your eyes. Do it for 15 minutes. Repeat twice or thrice in a week for effective results.

7. Sleep with your head elevated: Along with lack of sleep, your pattern of sleep can also be a determining factor for dark circles. Use a few extra pillows under your head when you sleep. It will prevent fluid from pooling under your eyes, thus keeping puffiness and swelling at bay.

8. Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel works like magic for nearly all skin problems. If you find it soothing and if it works perfectly well for your skin type, apply aloe vera gel under your eyes and leave it overnight. It may be effective in naturally reducing dark circles.

9. Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain bleaching properties that can be effective in lightening the skin. Lycopene rich tomatoes can be good for your skin. Apply some tomato juice under your eyes for 10 minutes and rinse it with cool water. Repeat twice or thrice a week for reducing dark circles naturally.

10. Mint leaves: Mint is known for its cooling effect. It can help in soothing tired skin and reduce dark circles. Crush a few mint leaves and apply them on dark circles. Rinse with cold water. Repeat several times in a week to reduce dark circles naturally.

