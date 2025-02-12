Lifestyle Coach Reveals What Causes Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

Under-eye dark circles are one of the most bothersome cosmetic problems that both men and women face in their beauty journey. These pesky dark spots might be the result of bad lifestyle choices or can be a hereditary issue. But, one of the most common reasons for dark circles is - inadequate sleep. In his latest Instagram post, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho writes, "Blood flow is what gives you the glow. When you sleep poorly, blood pools below your eyes causing the dark circle or baggy look ... puffiness too."

Sharing the solution to the problem, Luke adds, "Use all the under-eye gels you can get, but only sleep and clean body organs can address the root cause over time. Sleep deep. Sleep is medicine. Sleep is powerful. Sleep is natural."

In his previous Instagram post, Luke Coutinho shared his tip for the best morning routine. The fitness coach explained that the key to starting your day right is waking up and feeling grateful for what you have. It is a simple yet powerful way to set the tone for a positive and productive day.

Luke wrote, "Some people wake up thinking immediately of what lack and problems they have in their life. Some wake up thinking of all that they have in their life and offer gratitude amidst lack and problems."

He added, "Some wake up and throw themselves immediately into emails and social media, losing the chance to connect, reflect, visualise and offer gratitude." He adds that simple morning habits can shape the rest of your day. It is empowering to remind yourself that each new day brings fresh opportunities and possibilities.

On a concluding note, Luke urged his followers to take action and stay consistent with their routines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.