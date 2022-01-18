Covid In Children: Top Pediatrician Shares 'Dos And Don'ts' For Parents

There is no need to get a blood test done in kids during covid 19

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has made parents concerned about the health of their children, especially younger ones, as they are one of the most vulnerable groups in the absence of vaccines. Though the government has started vaccinating children, it is restricted to the 15-18 age group as of now. To address the anxiety of parents, Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Paediatrician at the Apollo Hospitals Group, shared a video of “Dos and Don'ts” for parents if their children are sick this winter season.

Here they are:

1. Throat discomfort or an itching sensation in the throat is common during this time of the year. Some children even develop a cough. Many children develop a fever, which can go up to 103 degrees. The fever typically settled by the third day. Some children complain of body ache and some nausea.

2. By the fourth day, most children feel a lot better.

3. There is no need to get the CT-Scan of the chest done. You don't want children to get exposed to radiation.

4. There is no need to get a blood test done. So, save your children from that needle prick and discomfort.

5. Paracetamol tablets can be given for fever and body ache. Do not self-medicate beyond paracetamol.

6. Connect with a paediatrician, who should decide on investigations and treatments on an individual and case-to-case basis.

7. If you have a teenager between the age of 15 and 18 years, who has not been vaccinated, get him or her vaccinated as soon as possible.

8. If a teenager develops Covid, wait before getting him or her vaccinated. A three-month gap is a reasonable period or vaccination but the guidelines might change.

9. Ensure that your child adheres to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Remember: a fitting N95 mask is desirable, frequently washing hands or using a hand sanitiser should be the norm, and social-distance is now a way of life.

10. Be cautious, be vigilant. But do not panic, Dr Anupam Sibal said. “This too shall pass”.

India is recording in excess of two lakh daily Covid-19 cases for a few days now. On Saturday, the country recorded 2.68 lakh cases with the daily test positivity rate reaching 16.66 percent.

