Second Dose Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Very Important, Say Experts. This Is Why

Second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be from the same manufacturer as the first dose

Highlights The vaccine needs to be given in two doses

It is important to get the second dose of vaccine

The second dose should be from the same vaccine manufacturer

There are several vaccines being developed for COVID-19. Each of them is being given at slightly different dosing schedules. But what if you miss the second dosage? Explaining this Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization (WHO). Most of the vaccines being developed need at least two doses, but there are some single dose vaccine candidates as well, she informs. The interval between the doses depends on which vaccine you're getting. The local authorities and the government will inform you about when the second dose is due.

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine- What you should know

"Most of the two-dose vaccines currently are being given three to four weeks between the first and second dose. But, there is some data from some vaccines like the AstraZeneca vaccine, where delaying the second dose upto 12 weeks actually gives a better immune boost," says Dr Swaminathan in WHO's IGTV.

Also read: Coronavirus: Children Under The Age Of 16 Should Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Here's Why

It is important to get the second dose of the vaccine, if the vaccine is a two-dose schedule, even if you delay it by a few days or weeks. "It doesn't matter if its early or late by a few days or even a couple of weeks. What's crucial is to go back and get that second dose because the first dose presents this antigen to the immune system to prime it. And the second dose is the one that really gives a boost to the immune system," she informs.

The second dose gives a boost to the immune system so that the antibody response, as well as T cell mediated response are strong. "They also develop a memory response, which then lasts for a long time, so that when the body sees this antigen again, or when it is exposed to the virus protein again, it knows that it needs to react quickly," Dr Swaminathan explains.

The second dose of the vaccine will help you get a stronger immune response

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Tell What You Need To Do After Getting The Vaccine

Can the two dose of vaccine be from different manufacturers?

There are now clinical trials ongoing in some countries, that are looking at interchangeability-the first dose with one vaccine and the second dose with a different vaccine, maybe even a different platform vaccine. "Immunologically, there are reasons why this would make sense. However, at the present time, there isn't enough data for us to recommend this type of interchangeable two dose schedules," she says.

Thus, for the time being, the policy advice from WHO recommends that you should have the second dose from the same vaccine manufacturer as you had in the first dose.

How has it been ensured that there are no long-term effects of the vaccine?

Usually, clinical trials of vaccine are done in tens of thousands of people, who are followed up for a couple of years to test its efficacy and safety. But because of the pandemic and the need to get the vaccines out quickly to save lives, the duration of follow up in the case of COVID-19 vaccine, has been a couple of months rather than years.

Emergency use authorisation have been given to these vaccines. This means that the vaccines are still under observation. Follow ups are being taken from people who have got the vaccine, for any serious or adverse effects.

"Over 150 million doses of vaccines have been administered around the world. So far, the safety signals have been reassuring. We will continue to watch this very carefully and if there is any evidence of relationship between a vaccine and a side effect, then that will be analysed and the guidance to the countries will be updated," Dr Swaminathan clarifies.

Also read: COVID-19 Symptoms In Children: Learn How Coronavirus And Its New Variants Affect Children, From WHO Experts

(Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.