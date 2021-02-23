COVID-19 Vaccine: Here's What Happens If You Report A Negative Reaction

COVID-19 vaccine side effects include soreness or redness on the inection site

Highlights All the vaccines authorised for emergency use have been tested for safety

They have shown promising results so far

It is rare to have serious health problems caused by the vaccine

A lot is being said and done about the COVID-19 vaccine. It is important that you get as much knowledge about the vaccine, from where you should get it, the importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine, which manufacture to get it from and much more. So far, the vaccine which provides protection against the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV2-virus, has said to provide promising results. Also, as is the case with all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine too comes with a certain side effects.

In a recent IGTV released by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ayako Fukishima, WHO Medicine and Vaccine Safety, tells what you should expect after getting the vaccine.

What you should expect after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Usually, the clinical trials of the vaccine are carried out on tens of thousands of people, who are then observed or followed up over a period of several years to see how they respond to the vaccine and also to testify the vaccine's efficacy. But because of the pandemic and the need to get the vaccines out quickly to save lives, the duration of follow up in the case of COVID-19 vaccine, has been a couple of months rather than years, says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO.

So, emergency use authorisation have been given to the vaccines that are currently available for COVID-19. "This means that the vaccines are still under observation. Follow ups are being taken from people who have got the vaccine, for any serious or adverse effects," Dr Swaminathan said in another IGTV shared by WHO.

Health authorities are carefully monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in order to ensure that they are safe for everyone who receives them.

COVID-19 side effects you can expect after getting the vaccine

"When you get vaccinated, some side effects are normal and expected. They signal that your body is building protection against the virus," explains Fukushima.

Common side effects to watch out for

Soreness or redness on the injection site

Mild fever

Tiredness

Headaches

Muscle or joint aches

All of these symptoms normally last for less than a week's time. If your symptoms are more severe or last longer than a week, you need to inform the health workers who gave you the vaccine. Doing so is needed for not just your own protection, but also for the safety of vaccine for others.

Here's what happens if you report a negative reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine

Firstly, the health care workers will treat your symptoms.

Then, a detailed investigation will take place to assess the cause of your symptoms, how common they are in your community or country, and whether they may be linked to problems with storage, transport or administration of the vaccine.

"If a genuine negative reaction is suspected, health authorities may suspend the use of vaccine," says Fukushima while adding that these investigations are supported by WHO, and that they are also tracking reactions to the vaccines around the world.

Having said that, note that it is extremely rare to have serious health problems to be directly caused by the vaccine. As mentioned above, results of the vaccine and the clinical trials have been fairly promising. "Before distribution, all COVID-19 vaccines went through a strict testing process designed to ensure their safety," Yukushima adds.

As of now, the vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of getting sick from coronavirus. Getting vaccines is in fact, one of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.

(Ayako Fukishima, WHO Medicine and Vaccine Safety)

