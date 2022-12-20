Coronavirus: You Could Still Catch Covid-19 Post Vaccine Shots; Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Coronavirus: Wearing face masks in crowded places can help reduce your risk

People of all ages usually get together over the winter holidays for family get-togethers, celebrations, or to get with friends. Winter also coincides with a period when a lot of people plan to travel, whether it be domestically or abroad. Unfortunately, the effects and possibility of catching coronavirus are far from over, and everyone still needs to exercise extreme caution. We are dealing with Covid-19 for a third winter, and as travel and indoor socialising grow, there is a genuine threat of a large increase in virus transmission.

According to recent reports, a massive surge in Covid cases has been reported in China. The reports have also revealed that the hospitals and crematoria are flooded with patients and dead bodies of Covid positive patients. This spike was observed after China lifted Covid restrictions earlier.

Risk reduction for Covid-19 is a question of choice rather than chance. We can all contribute to making this winter safer and more pleasurable. Continue reading this article as we share some effective tips that you can use as preventive measures against coronavirus this winter.

Follow these tips to lower your risk of catching Covid-19:

1. Create a safe space for gatherings

Even tiny indoor gatherings can provide the virus with a platform for growth. If feasible, festivities and gatherings should take place outside, and individuals attending should keep their distance from one another and wear masks. Limiting group size and ensuring enough ventilation by opening a window or door when it's safe to do so are essential for lowering the risk of exposure if the event is conducted indoors. You can also opt to wear a face mask when in a big crowd.

2. Understand the risk factors

Where you live has a big impact on the danger level. Pay attention to local authorities instructions and the Covid-19 transmission in your area. There are many risks associated with various activities. When planning any in-person events, take into account who will be there, if they will be taking measures, where you will meet, and how long you will be there. Meeting outside and for briefer periods of time carries a lower risk.

3. Get booster shots

The most recent Covid-19 booster is available, and it specifically targets the original coronavirus and the omicron subvariant. Furthermore, given what we currently know about immunology, science, and vaccinations, these revised vaccines ought to offer a significantly stronger level of defence against infection, transmission, and undoubtedly against serious disease, hospitalisations and fatalities.

4. Take a test if you're unsure

With vaccines, boosters, and a virus that is continuously changing, it is more difficult than ever to separate Covid-19 signs from cold or flu symptoms. And for that reason, testing is essential. If Covid-19 is the cause of your symptoms and you are suitable for treatment, you should begin it as soon as possible. In order to prevent the virus from spreading, you should avoid contact with other people while you are ill.

5. Travel responsibly

Every trip carries some chance of contracting or spreading Covi-19. Check to see if Covid-19 is spreading in your neighbourhood and any of the locations you are visiting before you depart. If you or any members of your family are ill or showing any Covid-19 symptoms, do not travel. Family members who are not completely immunised and who are more likely to get seriously ill should think about delaying all travel until they are. If you do decide to travel, attempt to stay away from busy times. Verify any travel limitations in your neighbourhood and in every destination you intend to visit.

6. Always follow primary preventive measures

These are the simplest and most efficient ways to lower your chance of catching the virus or transmitting it, therefore they have all become a part of our daily lives. Don't let up, then. Wear your masks as usual. When feasible, keep at least 6 feet away from other people. Use hand sanitiser or wash your hands anytime the thought occurs to you. Avoid crowded areas. As it becomes colder, we'll spend more time indoors, which increases the danger of being sick from the virus, especially if the structure you're in has poor ventilation. It is still crucial to intensify these tactics to reduce the spread. The initial line of defence.

These tips will help reduce your risk of catching coronavirus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.