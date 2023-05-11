Cooling Spices For Summer To Add To Your Diet This Season

Spices are also known to promote good digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties

Spices play a crucial role in the summer season, not only in terms of taste but also health benefits. They offer various medicinal properties that can help improve the digestive system, boost immunity, and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Certain spices during summers can help reduce inflammation and prevent diseases caused due to excessive heat or sun damage. It also helps in improving digestion and relieves stomach-related ailments like bloating and gas.

The heat absorbed by the body during summers can reduce the blood's iron levels. Consuming spices can help replenish the lost iron and provide relief from fatigue. It is also known to improve digestion, boost immunity and promote weight loss.

Spices are also known to promote good digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. They help in regulating blood sugar levels and preventing heart disease. They also have a cooling effect on the body and is known to relieve stomach-related ailments like indigestion and bloating.

To help us better incorporate healthy summer foods to our diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares nutritious spices we should consume this summer. She writes, "Certain spices can help keep your body cool and healthy in the heat. Check them out below."

5 Spices to add to your summer diet, as per the nutritionist:

1. Cumin

Cumin has thermogenic properties that give your body temp and metabolism a boost too. Due to cumin aldehyde, which is stimulated by our salivary glands and this enables the principal digestion of food.

2. Fennel seeds

One of the spices known to be reducing body heat is Fennel seeds. Not many know but it has a high cooling effect. The powerful antioxidants in fennel, such as vitamin C and quercetin, can help reduce inflammation and levels of inflammatory markers.

3. Coriander

Coriander has diaphoretic properties which aids in inducing perspiration and brings down the inner temperature, and keeps it cool and fresh.

4. Cardamon

Active compounds present in cardamom can detoxify unwanted chemicals and toxins from the body. This tones down the body heat from within.

5. Mint

Mint contains menthol, an aromatic compound with sweet and spicy flavours. Menthol triggers cold-sensitive receptors in the skin, resulting in a cooling sensation that feels super fresh.

Look at her post:

Spices help in improving digestion, boost immunity, prevent inflammation, and provide relief from various heat-related illnesses. However, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before consuming any new spice or herb as it may not be suitable for some individuals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.