Consume Coffee In The Morning To Boost Longevity Says Study

A new study by researchers at the University of Coimbra in Portugal adds to the positive narrative, suggesting that regular coffee consumption may extend a person's healthy lifespan by an average of 1.8 years. The review was supported by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), a nonprofit organization established by prominent coffee industry companies, including illycaffè, JDE Peet's, Lavazza, Nestlé, Paulig, and Tchibo. The review was recently published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews. In this study, researchers examined the results of over 50 prior studies to explore the potential impact of coffee on a person's lifespan.

Previously research had highlighted the dual nature of coffee consumption. While its rich nutrients and antioxidants have been linked to reduced risks of type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, liver disease, and obesity, some studies point to potential downsides. These include increased anxiety, migraines, sleep disturbances, and gastrointestinal issues. Keep reading as we highlight some proven health benefits of coffee.

10 Potential health benefits of coffee that may contribute to longevity

Coffee is a major source of antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid and polyphenols, which combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, potentially slowing down the aging process and protecting against chronic diseases.

Moderate coffee consumption has been associated with improved cardiovascular health by lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart failure. This is believed to result from coffee's anti-inflammatory and vascular protective properties.

Coffee can boost metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes which are both linked to longevity.

Compounds in coffee, such as caffeine and antioxidants, may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by protecting brain cells and enhancing cognitive performance.

Research indicates that coffee may reduce the risk of liver diseases, including liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, due to its anti-inflammatory and detoxifying effects.

Coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of several cancers, including colorectal and liver cancer, potentially due to its antioxidants and bioactive compounds that inhibit cancer cell growth.

Caffeine in coffee can improve physical endurance and muscle strength, supporting an active lifestyle, which is essential for healthy aging and longevity.

Moderate coffee intake may reduce the risk of depression and improve mood by stimulating neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, contributing to overall well-being.

Coffee stimulates the production of stomach acid and supports gut motility. Its prebiotic properties may also promote a healthier gut microbiome, which is closely linked to overall health and longevity.

Studies suggest that regular coffee consumption is associated with a longer healthy lifespan, likely due to its cumulative protective effects on various organs and systems in the body.

While these benefits are promising, they are best achieved with moderate coffee consumption (about 3-4 cups per day) and may vary based on individual health conditions and lifestyle factors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.